Artificial islands surrounding British Isles were used for ancient parties, archaeologists find

By Kristina Killgrove
microsoftnewskids.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
A new study suggests that ancient elites threw lavish parties on the crannogs surrounding Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and the Isle of Man to display their wealth and power. A new study published in the journal Antiquity offers evidence that ancient elites in regions around the British Isles may have hosted grand parties on small, man-made islands known as crannogs.
