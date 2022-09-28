ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WTVC

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WTVC

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVC

Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
FLORIDA STATE
WTVC

'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTVC

Tennessee awards more than $24M to support highway safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide for the upcoming fiscal year. Funds are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will support various programs and campaigns to improve safety on Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Governor Lee recruiting nationwide for Tennessee Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a recruitment video for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) to renew efforts attracting out of state law enforcement officers to the Volunteer State. In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WTVC

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
