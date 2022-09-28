Read full article on original website
WTVC
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
WTVC
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
WTVC
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
WTVC
Florida residents and their dogs seek shelter in Chattanooga from Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida. But, before the storm hit, some Florida residents and their dogs made their way to Chattanooga seeking shelter from the hurricane. Alicia and Paul Guzman drove in their RV for 13 hours of traffic from Ruskin, Florida to Chattanooga to avoid...
WTVC
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
WTVC
'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
WTVC
Outdoorsmen concerned invasive carp species may reach our waters despite TWRA precautions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is working to prevent an invasive carp species from migrating further along the Tennessee River. It includes placing barriers and BioAcoustic fish fences to help prevent the 30-pound carp from traveling upstream and impacting our waterways. Those who live on...
WTVC
Tennessee awards more than $24M to support highway safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide for the upcoming fiscal year. Funds are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will support various programs and campaigns to improve safety on Tennessee...
WTVC
Governor Lee recruiting nationwide for Tennessee Highway Patrol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a recruitment video for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) to renew efforts attracting out of state law enforcement officers to the Volunteer State. In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California...
WTVC
Graduation rates improved in many Tennessee school districts in our viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For many local school districts, you might say it's a reason to say 'con-graduations.'. The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) released its data for the 2021-22 school year this week. The numbers show Hamilton County School's graduation rate increased by 3.2% over the previous year. Hixson...
WTVC
Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
WTVC
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
WTVC
Group with Hillsdale affiliation withdraws requests for new Tennessee charter schools
Tennessee — A group with Hillsdale college affiliations has withdrawn their requests to build new charter schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties, which they presented to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. This comes after hearings last month over whether to let charter schools linked to Hillsdale College...
