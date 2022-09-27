ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vail Daily

Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
coloradopolitics.com

Could Dearfield become Colorado's next national park?

Dearfield, the community about 24 miles east of Greeley and founded in 1910 as a colony for African Americans, could become Colorado's next national park. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet introduced legislation Thursday to create the Dearfield Study Act, the first step in evaluating its inclusion in the National Park System.
FOX31 Denver

World-renowned mountaineer from Colorado dies in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (KDVR) — The body of a world-renowned professional ski mountaineer from Telluride was recovered in Nepal Wednesday. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison when she triggered a small avalanche, was swept off her feet, and carried down the mountain, according to Morrison.
TELLURIDE, CO
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love

Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Westword

Ryan Millsap "Murder" Lawsuit: Colorado State Patrol Agrees to Settle

The Colorado State Patrol, represented by the Colorado Attorney General's Office, has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a trooper's fatal shooting of nineteen-year-old Ryan Millsap in Jefferson County during a traffic incident almost four years ago, according to an attorney for Millsap's mother, Dianna. "The settlement is pending approval...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9News

Legacy's Kullen Lerma wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Congratulations to Kullen Lerma, the Legacy junior quarterback, for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain award as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. Lerma's four touchdown performance to help the Lightning earn a victory secured his swag chain. Scotty Gange surprised Lerma (alongside a number...
BROOMFIELD, CO

