Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
coloradopolitics.com
Could Dearfield become Colorado's next national park?
Dearfield, the community about 24 miles east of Greeley and founded in 1910 as a colony for African Americans, could become Colorado's next national park. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet introduced legislation Thursday to create the Dearfield Study Act, the first step in evaluating its inclusion in the National Park System.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oldest National Parks in America: How Old are Colorado’s National Parks?
In 1872, the U.S. government signed the Yellowstone National Park Act into law and created what the National Park Service (NPS) refers to as "the world's first true national park." Today, there are thousands of national parks throughout the world, and four of them — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Black...
World-renowned mountaineer from Colorado dies in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (KDVR) — The body of a world-renowned professional ski mountaineer from Telluride was recovered in Nepal Wednesday. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison when she triggered a small avalanche, was swept off her feet, and carried down the mountain, according to Morrison.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love
Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
Westword
Ryan Millsap "Murder" Lawsuit: Colorado State Patrol Agrees to Settle
The Colorado State Patrol, represented by the Colorado Attorney General's Office, has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a trooper's fatal shooting of nineteen-year-old Ryan Millsap in Jefferson County during a traffic incident almost four years ago, according to an attorney for Millsap's mother, Dianna. "The settlement is pending approval...
RELATED PEOPLE
Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with...
Poudre rocks Rocky Mountain in inaugural Canvas Community Classic
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Poudre Impalas made a statement in the first ever Fort Collins-area high school football game played at Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium, by taking down their cross-town rival Rocky Mountain High School 34-7 in a Friday matinee game. The Impalas opened the scoreboard on...
9News
Legacy's Kullen Lerma wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Congratulations to Kullen Lerma, the Legacy junior quarterback, for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain award as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. Lerma's four touchdown performance to help the Lightning earn a victory secured his swag chain. Scotty Gange surprised Lerma (alongside a number...
Comments / 0