Pittsburgh, PA

A New Era for CMU's Institute for Contemporary Art

Greatly expanded ICA to open in new location neighboring the Carnegie Museums. Carnegie Mellon University will create a new facility that will more than double its gallery space for the Miller Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) in a prominent new location thanks to a $15 million commitment from the Juliet Lea Hillman Simonds Foundation and the Henry L. Hillman Foundation.
PITTSBURGH, PA

