#8 Tartans Remain Unbeaten at Home With 5-2 Win Against Juniata
(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – The eighth-ranked Carnegie Mellon University men's soccer team continued its undefeated season at home with a 5-2 victory against Juniata College on Wednesday, September 28. The Tartans are now 8-0-1 for the season while the Eagles move to 6-4. Inside The Box Score. Billy Boucuvalas played...
A New Era for CMU's Institute for Contemporary Art
Greatly expanded ICA to open in new location neighboring the Carnegie Museums. Carnegie Mellon University will create a new facility that will more than double its gallery space for the Miller Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) in a prominent new location thanks to a $15 million commitment from the Juliet Lea Hillman Simonds Foundation and the Henry L. Hillman Foundation.
Guiding the Clean Energy Transition
There was notable excitement around the opening of the Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The three-day event drew members of the global energy community to Pittsburgh to share their ideas on how to move toward a clean and sustainable future. Carnegie Mellon University was a co-sponsor with the Department of Energy (DOE) in hosting GCEAF.
