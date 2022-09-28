ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
ARIZONA STATE
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
COLORADO STATE
outsidemagazine

Haleakala National Park Boasts a Landscape Fit for a Hawaiian God

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. Haleakala is her 60th park visit.
HAWAII STATE
The List

10 Of The Best Places In North America For A Hot Air Balloon Ride

Flying in a hot air balloon combines beautiful views, the exhilaration of flight, and the peace of quietly floating, according to Travel Awaits. For many it's a bucket list activity, and if you're ready to check it off your list, here are some things to keep in mind. The best weather for ballooning is at sunrise or before sunset, according to Hudson Hot Air Affair. The balloon will generally land somewhere different than where it took off; a chase crew will be in place to get you back to where you started, per KOAT. Allow three to four hours for the total activity time, even if you're only in the air for an hour or so.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Neighborly#Smart Phone#Adot#Globe

Comments / 0

Community Policy