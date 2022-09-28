Read full article on original website
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
10 Affordable Places To Retire in the Desert
The desert has long been a popular destination for retirees. The weather is warm, but has plenty of mild climates scattered across the U.S. southwest and beyond. Of course, deserts can provide some of...
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn
This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
Haleakala National Park Boasts a Landscape Fit for a Hawaiian God
63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. Haleakala is her 60th park visit.
10 Of The Best Places In North America For A Hot Air Balloon Ride
Flying in a hot air balloon combines beautiful views, the exhilaration of flight, and the peace of quietly floating, according to Travel Awaits. For many it's a bucket list activity, and if you're ready to check it off your list, here are some things to keep in mind. The best weather for ballooning is at sunrise or before sunset, according to Hudson Hot Air Affair. The balloon will generally land somewhere different than where it took off; a chase crew will be in place to get you back to where you started, per KOAT. Allow three to four hours for the total activity time, even if you're only in the air for an hour or so.
National Highways says to make sure your vehicle is ready for autumn and winter months
Autumn has arrived and as the nights draw in and temperatures drop, it's not just your wardrobe that may need an update. Motorists are also being urged to make sure that their vehicle is prepared for the colder months. National Highways has warned that motorists should be ready for the...
