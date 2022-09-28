Flying in a hot air balloon combines beautiful views, the exhilaration of flight, and the peace of quietly floating, according to Travel Awaits. For many it's a bucket list activity, and if you're ready to check it off your list, here are some things to keep in mind. The best weather for ballooning is at sunrise or before sunset, according to Hudson Hot Air Affair. The balloon will generally land somewhere different than where it took off; a chase crew will be in place to get you back to where you started, per KOAT. Allow three to four hours for the total activity time, even if you're only in the air for an hour or so.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO