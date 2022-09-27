Read full article on original website
Football Association hits Everton with hefty fine after pitch invasions
Everton have been fined £300,000 by the Football Association for the pitch invasions that marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19. Supporters entered the field at Goodison Park during the 3-2 win over the Eagles, which guaranteed their top-flight status last season.
Liam Fox knows struggling Dundee United need to ‘start winning soon’
New Dundee United manager Liam Fox admits his bottom-of-the-table team need to start turning their recent improvement in performances into victories. The 38-year-old took the reins on an interim basis a month ago after a calamitous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of previous boss Jack Ross a month ago.
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at Chelsea
Graham Potter has laughed off the idea of turning into a “sexy” manager now he has traded Brighton for big-spending Chelsea. Potter has always rejected football’s flashy trends and fashions in favour of mixing humility and hard work with a sprinkling of self-deprecation.
Jurgen Klopp backs ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold despite England snub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s offensive impact is so great any team in the world could utilise him. Klopp launched an impassioned defence of his right-back, whose World Cup hopes appear to be hanging by a thread, but accepts England manager Gareth Southgate has a different way of playing.
Ben Johnson back in training ahead of West Ham’s game with Wolves
West Ham boss David Moyes has an almost fully-fit squad for the game with Wolves after Ben Johnson resumed training. Full-back Johnson has been out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa.
Paul Ince hails ‘great pro’ Andy Carroll for his impact in second Reading spell
Reading manager Paul Ince praised former England striker Andy Carroll for the impact he is making in his second spell at the club after the 3-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Huddersfield. Carroll started his first game since re-signing for the Royals last month and played a leading role in...
Gary O’Neil challenges Bournemouth to cope without captain Lloyd Kelly again
Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil has challenged his squad to show the collective mentality needed to push on again without captain Lloyd Kelly when they host Brentford. The Cherries skipper has not featured since the win over Nottingham Forest at the start of September as he manages a...
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Jarrod Bowen suffered a dislocated finger against Wolves but West Ham manager David Moyes was just glad his feet were pointing in the right direction. Bowen had to have his digit realigned after it was bent horribly out of place shortly after wrapping up a 2-0 victory for the Hammers with a neat turn and finish.
Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.
Gary O’Neil admits frustration as ‘really tough calls’ go against Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil lamented two “really tough calls” as Bournemouth were twice denied a penalty amid a Premier League stalemate with Brentford. Cherries boss O’Neill revealed he sought answers from rookie referee Thomas Bramall after full-time, as to why the hosts were twice denied spot-kicks in the 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time for Jesse Lingard to start delivering. The former Manchester United forward has had a slow start to his Forest career following his surprise free transfer in the summer.
Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage. Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.
Owners trust me – Brendan Rodgers adamant he is right man for Leicester job
Brendan Rodgers insists he is the best man to rescue Leicester and still has the faith of the owners. The Foxes are winless and sit bottom of the Premier League after six straight defeats.
No let-up in Exeter injury woes for Bristol Rovers clash
Exeter’s injury crisis continues with none of their sidelined players expected to return for Saturday’s clash with Bristol Rovers. Jonathan Grounds is still absent after suffering a calf injury in the defeat against Burton two weeks ago and is set to face a further period on the sidelines.
It is not on my radar – Eddie Howe not interested if England job comes up soon
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is not yet ready to step into Gareth Southgate’s shoes should he lose his job as England manager. Southgate is without a win in six competitive games after a disappointing Nations League campaign which saw his side condemned to relegation.
In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby
Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday. After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.
Here is your moment – Steven Gerrard hopes Aston Villa fringe players step up
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has challenged his fringe players to make the most of the opportunity presented by injuries and prove why they should be in the team on a regular basis. Already without defender Diego Carlos because of a ruptured Achilles, Gerrard is now facing up to fellow...
Paul Heckingbottom will not criticise Blades players after draw with Birmingham
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom refused to criticise his players after their 1-1 draw with Birmingham but can understand why some will be disappointed with the result. Oli McBurnie scored his fifth Sky Bet Championship goal of the season as his powerful volley from near the penalty spot fired the...
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
