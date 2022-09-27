ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fourfourtwo.com

Liam Fox knows struggling Dundee United need to ‘start winning soon’

New Dundee United manager Liam Fox admits his bottom-of-the-table team need to start turning their recent improvement in performances into victories. The 38-year-old took the reins on an interim basis a month ago after a calamitous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of previous boss Jack Ross a month ago.
fourfourtwo.com

Gary O’Neil challenges Bournemouth to cope without captain Lloyd Kelly again

Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil has challenged his squad to show the collective mentality needed to push on again without captain Lloyd Kelly when they host Brentford. The Cherries skipper has not featured since the win over Nottingham Forest at the start of September as he manages a...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction

Jarrod Bowen suffered a dislocated finger against Wolves but West Ham manager David Moyes was just glad his feet were pointing in the right direction. Bowen had to have his digit realigned after it was bent horribly out of place shortly after wrapping up a 2-0 victory for the Hammers with a neat turn and finish.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

No let-up in Exeter injury woes for Bristol Rovers clash

Exeter’s injury crisis continues with none of their sidelined players expected to return for Saturday’s clash with Bristol Rovers. Jonathan Grounds is still absent after suffering a calf injury in the defeat against Burton two weeks ago and is set to face a further period on the sidelines.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby

Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday. After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE

