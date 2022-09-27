Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO