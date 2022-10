I'm considering a DE-MSN program that just received accreditation. The school already has an established BSN program but the faculty, etc. will be all new for the DE-MSN program. It'll be a small class of 10-15. It's much cheaper than most DE-MSN programs and I can get federal aid, but I am weary of being in the first cohort. Does anyone have experience or feedback about this?

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO