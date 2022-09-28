Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
Cape Gazette
A weekend of jazz set for the Cape Region Oct. 12-16
Summer is slowly beginning to turn to fall, which means a weekend of jazz music will soon wash over the Cape Region. Denny Santangini, president of Delaware Celebration of Jazz, the nonprofit that puts on the annual Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, said most of the shows are sold out and hotels are booked for this year’s festival, which begins Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, and ends with the closing party Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach.
Cape Gazette
Fans of fall and football welcome at Bethany Blues
Bethany Blues of Lewes just kicked off its shoulder season with the annual Bluesapalooza, and both locations are now ready to welcome football season and their respective fall specials. Jessica Nathan, director of operations for the Lewes location, said, “As usual, we are kicking off our fall specials at both...
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market, other events canceled for Oct. 1
Due to the forecast for inclement weather with rain and high winds predicted, the following events have been canceled or postponed:. • Historic Lewes Farmers Market will not be open this Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will return for the fall market Saturday, Oct. 8. • Organizers of the Wings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Lewes Yacht Club celebrates 90 years
What started as a group of sailors meeting on Lewes Beach for weekend races more than nine decades ago developed into the Lewes Yacht Club, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this month. Club members gathered Sept. 24 to celebrate the 90th anniversary. The event was highlighted with attendance by...
Cape Gazette
Chances on sale for $2,000 Rehoboth restaurant gift cards
The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum is encouraging members and friends to purchase Dine-a-Rama raffle tickets by 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. Board members purchased gift cards to 15 downtown restaurants with a total value of $2,000 to be raffled off to a lucky winner. The restaurants chosen have been generous supporters of the museum’s Beach Ball gala for a number of years.
Cape Gazette
New owner expanding services at RISE Fitness in Rehoboth
Maryland-based Pure Family Fitness is the new owner of RISE Fitness + Adventure outside Rehoboth Beach. During an interview Sept. 23, Pure Family Fitness owner Nick Taghipour said his company took over ownership in mid-July. They have a plan is to expand the gym’s offerings by utilizing 7,000 square feet of unused second-floor office space; the existing gym is 25,000 square feet.
Cape Gazette
Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9
Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian forces Ocean City to cancel 3 day Oceans Calling music festival
A huge three-day music festival scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Ocean City has been canceled.
Cape Gazette
Beef, Beer & Beebe at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead
The Lodge at Truitt Homestead hosted Beef, Beer & Beebe Sep. 23, when food, libations, auctions and live entertainment raised funds in support of Beebe Healthcare. The event included a gourmet surf-and-turf barbecue buffet, an oyster-shucking station and a premium bar with a welcome flight of craft beer for all attendees.
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video
Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-8
Delaware Friends of Folk recently announced the lineup for the 31st annual Delmarva Folk Festival, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, at G & R Campground near Houston. Artists from Delmarva, southeastern Pennsylvania and Maryland’s western shore will take the stage during the weekend. Current Delmarva...
Cape Gazette
Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City canceled
Due to unsafe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Md., has been canceled. The three-day, three-stage festival had been scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Performers included Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Alanis Morrissette, Cyndi Lauper, The Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Toad and the Wet Sprocket, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Young the Giant, Jimmy Eat World, Ballyhoo, and Tai Verdes.
Cape Gazette
Libby York to perform Oct. 5 in Lewes
Don’t miss Libby York with Chris Grasso on piano, Tommy Cecil on bass and Paul Carr on tenor sax, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Nassau Valley Vineyards. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at truebluejazz.org.
Cape Gazette
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
WBOC
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
WBOC
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Cape Gazette
Compass team volunteers for beach cleanup
Participating in their second annual beach cleanup day, local Compass employees and real estate agents took to Cape Henlopen State Park to remove nearly 43 pounds of trash from the coastline. With Sept. 8 designated as Compass Cares Days, regional agents and employees get together to support meaningful causes at...
Comments / 0