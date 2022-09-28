Summer is slowly beginning to turn to fall, which means a weekend of jazz music will soon wash over the Cape Region. Denny Santangini, president of Delaware Celebration of Jazz, the nonprofit that puts on the annual Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, said most of the shows are sold out and hotels are booked for this year’s festival, which begins Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, and ends with the closing party Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach.

