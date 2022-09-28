ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA BED CONTROL NURSE

Does anyone work as a VA bed control nurse? I applied a few weeks ago and would like any insight from nurses who have held this position such as duties, pay, hours, did you like it? I applied for a part time weekend only position. No call yet for an interview.
VIRGINIA STATE
VA to TX ICU nurse looking for answers

I currently am an ICU nurse in VA at a trauma II/Stroke/ STEMI center for a little over 2 years. My hubby and I are relocating to DFW area for his job. I am interested to know about the area hospitals. The most important to me is how well they treat their nurses, second is the pay.
DALLAS, TX

