It's hard to do without Google Translate. Whether it's to translate a word, a sentence or an entire text, the tool developed by the American firm and launched in 2006 has quickly become an indispensable tool and one of the most used by Google. There are countless '[word or phrase] + translation' queries on the search engine. But did you know that it is no longer necessary to type anything in the search bar or in the tool itself? In fact, thanks to its many technological advances, Google now allows us to simply pull out the camera on our smartphone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO