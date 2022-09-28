Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A.) § 49-13-108, public charter school sponsors may appeal the denial of an application by a local board of education to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission’s decision on appeal shall be final and not subject to further appeal. An appeal of a charter school application to the Commission is governed in accordance with T.C.A. § 49-13-108(b)(5) and the Commission Rules and Policies. For those interested, please refer to our Guidance Document for more information.

