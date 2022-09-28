ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
tn.gov

TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards Focuses on Tennessee Military Families and Newcomers with New Website Additions

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) Division of Regulatory Boards is helping raise awareness of its support for Volunteer State military families and newcomers with new landing pages devoted to sharing information about miliary exemptions and licensure information. “The Division of Regulatory Boards’...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Opioid Abatement Council Meeting

Tennessee's Opioid Abatement Council will hold its second meeting in Knoxville. Please note the meeting times are in Eastern Daylight Time. Guest attendance is possible but space is limited. For more information, reach out to Council Executive Director Mary Shelton using the email address on the right. You can find...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Tennessee Honored for Technology, Innovation

NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s technology solutions and innovation are cited today in honors from the Center for Digital States, which works to help modernize and improve state and local governments. Tennessee received a grade of A-minus in the center’s 2022 Digital States Survey. The Strategic Technology Solutions division in the Department of Finance & Administration provides centralized technology services to state departments.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. to Establish Operations in Cumberland City

CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $10.2 million to establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Cumberland City, Tennessee. Located in a portion...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

TDOE Releases 2021-22 Graduation Rate Data

Nearly 80 Districts Improved Graduation Rates. Nashville, TN—Today, the Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

TDOE, TSIN Launch “Reach Them All” to Support Computer Science Education in All Tennessee Public Schools 

Free Computer Science Professional Development Opportunities. Nashville, TN—Today, the Tennessee Department of Education, in collaboration with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN), launched the “Reach Them All” initiative to highlight the importance of computer science instruction for all students and provide Tennessee educators and district-level leadership professional development that integrates computer science practices into and across academic subjects and content.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Middle Tennessee#Tennesseans
tn.gov

Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for September 29-October 5, 2022

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, October 3, 2022, through Friday, October 7, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Gov. Lee Announces Judicial Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two key judicial appointments. “I am proud to announce the appointment of these two highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tn.gov

COMMISSIONER GONZALES ANNOUNCES WEEKLY FORMULA RATE SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

NASHVILLE--Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales announced today that the maximum effective formula rate of interest in Tennessee is 9.80 percent per annum. The rate is based on a ceiling of 4 percent over the weekly average prime loan rate of 5.80 percent as published by the Federal...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Academy of the Arts Charter High School Public Hearing

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A.) § 49-13-108, public charter school sponsors may appeal the denial of an application by a local board of education to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission’s decision on appeal shall be final and not subject to further appeal. An appeal of a charter school application to the Commission is governed in accordance with T.C.A. § 49-13-108(b)(5) and the Commission Rules and Policies. For those interested, please refer to our Guidance Document for more information.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

September 29, 2022 SBE Rulemaking Hearing - Special Education Programs & Services, English as a Second Language Programs, Charter Schools, and Dyslexia Individualized Learning Plans

Registration If attending in person, please print your. you wish to provide a comment. 10:00 a.m. Call to Order Angie Sanders, Hearing Officer. 0520-01-09-.10 and -.11 Special Education Programs and Services. 0520-01-19-.01 and -.03 English as a Second Language Programs. and -.06 0520-14-01-.03 Charter Schools: Allocation of State and Local...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy