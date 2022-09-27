Read full article on original website
Fall Foliage and Camping In the Catskills! Want Your Own Airstream?
Have you ever wanted your own Airstream trailer? The thought of traveling the state and seeing the sights is great, until you realize how much that will cost. Until you buy one, rent one! You could be in your own Airstream, cabin, tent or premium suite as early as this weekend.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
New Exotic Pest Detected For First Time in New York Trees
A new exotic pest has been found for the first time in New York trees. The elm zigzag sawfly was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest. Zigzag Leaf Pattern. This exotic pest gets its...
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
Rejoice: There’s Now More Than One Starbucks Location Open In The Mohawk Valley
Either the New Hartford line will get a *bit* smaller, orrrrrrr, the new location that just opened will be equally just as long. Good news for Starbucks fans here in the Mohawk Valley, the North Utica location is now open. Utica Lodging Group LLC, which also owns the Fairfield Inn...
Search Continues for Atlanta, Georgia Man Who Fell into AuSable River
State Police are asking for help from the public with information that might help with their investigation as search and rescue teams continue to search for a man who fell into the AuSable River in New York. Police were called to the the back of a riverside lodge at approximately...
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on Thursday
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York
New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online. New York State has gotten a shout-out in...
St Nick Got His Start at First World Famous Santa Claus School in New York
Did you know New York is home to the first ever Santa Claus school? That's right. The Empire State is where the jolly ole man in red used to get all his training. The world-famous Santa Claus School opened on September 27, 1937, in Albion, New York, the first place to earn a B.S.C. (Bachelor of Santa Claus) degree. It's still the oldest continuously-run Santa school in the world.
With Winter Looming, New York Offers Energy Saving Help
New Yorkers are up in arms over word that electric rates are expected to jump between 17 and 50 percent this winter season and with as brutally cold as it gets in the Northeast, many wonder how they will be able to afford to properly heat their homes. New York...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
Grab the Pole for Another Free Fishing Weekend in Central New York
Grab the poles! There's another chance to fish for free in Central New York. You can fish for free in the fresh waters of New York State on Saturday, September 24. If you've never fished, or just want to get out on the water, do with license-free this weekend. The...
