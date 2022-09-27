Read full article on original website
Related
Annual Zoo Boo Halloween Celebration Returning To This Central NY Zoo
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to announce yet another fun event this year. It's almost time for Zoo Boo days, celebrating Halloween in a "kooky-not-spooky" way. Every Saturday and Sunday between October 15-30th you can bring the family over to Trick or Treat with the animals. Each...
Rejoice: There’s Now More Than One Starbucks Location Open In The Mohawk Valley
Either the New Hartford line will get a *bit* smaller, orrrrrrr, the new location that just opened will be equally just as long. Good news for Starbucks fans here in the Mohawk Valley, the North Utica location is now open. Utica Lodging Group LLC, which also owns the Fairfield Inn...
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Chicken riggies, service spot-on at Syracuse’s Attilio’s Restaurant & Bar (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s the thing about ordering chicken riggies at a restaurant: Most versions are not very good. The signature dish of nearby Utica is often duplicated for its seemingly easy use of ingredients, but the finished product is either too spicy or not spicy enough, and the chicken is either dry or bland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House of the Week: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests
HAMILTON, N.Y. – When Gwenn Werner and her husband Evan first visited the 25-acre property at 2688 Johnnycake Hill Road near Hamilton, they immediately saw its potential. “I loved the property,” she said. “I knew we needed to do something.”
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
newyorkupstate.com
John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse restaurant owner invents special rotary grill to overcome staff shortages
It’s something you can only find in the Eastwood neighborhood of Syracuse. At Sinbad Restaurant, the Middle Eastern eatery’s owner has invented a one-of-a-kind rotary grill. Assad Almajid, a Syrian refugee who became a U.S. citizen, invented the piece of machinery, in part, to respond to staffing shortages...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fright Nights Returns to Syracuse With Five Freaky Attractions This October
Somehow each and every year, I get suckered into exploring haunted attractions during Halloween season. I am a person who would much rather carve pumpkins, watch Hocus Pocus and eat candy. My friends are not. If you're like my friends and you're looking for a very impressive series of haunted...
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
365traveler.com
14 BEST THINGS TO DO IN UTICA NY YOU CAN’T MISS
When one hears Upstate New York, one imagines either remote locations or cities like Utica. New York State is full of gorgeous places outside of NYC (something people forget, I know) with this cozy city among them. Utica can be found at the base of the Adirondack Mountains with its population of about 65,000 people. While it’s far from the most populated spot in the state, there are certainly plenty of things to keep visitors happy.
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Estate Sale By Mistake
A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at an estate sale. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
wwnytv.com
Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks. “It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever
Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley. Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
Lost Hikers Rescued After Getting Hopelessly Stuck In Rome Swamp
When in doubt, it can sometimes take multiple crews to get you out. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was recently called out to help two hikers lost in the Rome Sand Plains Unique Area. Though they had coordinates for the distressed hikers, they couldn't rescue them alone. To get better...
Lost Your Dog? How to Find and Never Lose Your Best Friend Again
The dog wandered off, and despite your best efforts to find her, she's seemingly gone forever. What do you do? Who can you call to help?. It happened to Billy Kelly in the Westmoreland-area recently when he took his dogs for an evening walk. One of them, Milo, wandered off couldn't find his way back home. After searching for a few hours that night, the family became very worried.
A Famous Actor Will Deliver A Lecture In Oneonta Next Month
The author of “They Called Us Enemy” will deliver the Mills Lecture at SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 24th at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Field House. George Takei is the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic memoir that describes his personal experiences of growing up in internment camps in the United States during World War II.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0