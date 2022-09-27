ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcy, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
HOMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marcy, NY
Government
City
Marcy, NY
Marcy, NY
Lifestyle
City
Whitesboro, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show

A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
ROME, NY
newyorkupstate.com

John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
365traveler.com

14 BEST THINGS TO DO IN UTICA NY YOU CAN’T MISS

When one hears Upstate New York, one imagines either remote locations or cities like Utica. New York State is full of gorgeous places outside of NYC (something people forget, I know) with this cozy city among them. Utica can be found at the base of the Adirondack Mountains with its population of about 65,000 people. While it’s far from the most populated spot in the state, there are certainly plenty of things to keep visitors happy.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Truck#Havingfun#Performance Info#Localevent#Festival#Upstate Ny#Cohoes Falls#Salvage#Fall#Settin
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday

Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Paintings
Lite 98.7

Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever

Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley. Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
HERKIMER, NY
Lite 98.7

Lost Your Dog? How to Find and Never Lose Your Best Friend Again

The dog wandered off, and despite your best efforts to find her, she's seemingly gone forever. What do you do? Who can you call to help?. It happened to Billy Kelly in the Westmoreland-area recently when he took his dogs for an evening walk. One of them, Milo, wandered off couldn't find his way back home. After searching for a few hours that night, the family became very worried.
WESTMORELAND, NY
Lite 98.7

A Famous Actor Will Deliver A Lecture In Oneonta Next Month

The author of “They Called Us Enemy” will deliver the Mills Lecture at SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 24th at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Field House. George Takei is the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic memoir that describes his personal experiences of growing up in internment camps in the United States during World War II.
ONEONTA, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy