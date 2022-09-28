Read full article on original website
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
Annual Zoo Boo Halloween Celebration Returning To This Central NY Zoo
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to announce yet another fun event this year. It's almost time for Zoo Boo days, celebrating Halloween in a "kooky-not-spooky" way. Every Saturday and Sunday between October 15-30th you can bring the family over to Trick or Treat with the animals. Each...
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Update on Utica Zoo: When Are Visitors Allowed Back In?
After a visit on Thursday from USDA inspectors, the Utica Zoo is preparing to re-open. "We passed inspection...the Zoo will be open tomorrow", Utica Zoo Executive Director Andrea Heath told WIBX 950 on Thursday afternoon. The zoo has been closed since Sunday is it was awaiting inspection from USDA. Heath...
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
365traveler.com
14 BEST THINGS TO DO IN UTICA NY YOU CAN’T MISS
When one hears Upstate New York, one imagines either remote locations or cities like Utica. New York State is full of gorgeous places outside of NYC (something people forget, I know) with this cozy city among them. Utica can be found at the base of the Adirondack Mountains with its population of about 65,000 people. While it’s far from the most populated spot in the state, there are certainly plenty of things to keep visitors happy.
Leaving a Legacy – Chuck Gaetano Set the Modern Philanthropic Standard
This week, the Greater Utica area lost a legend. Charles A. Gaetano, otherwise known as Chuck, passed away at the age of 99. Mr. Gaetano helped set the modern standard for giving back to a person's beloved community, and he always did it with his wife, Connie, by his side, according to a profile done by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
A Famous Actor Will Deliver A Lecture In Oneonta Next Month
The author of “They Called Us Enemy” will deliver the Mills Lecture at SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 24th at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Field House. George Takei is the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic memoir that describes his personal experiences of growing up in internment camps in the United States during World War II.
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
Hall of Fame Rocker Has 3 Upstate NY Dates, Part of Huge 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced an expansive 2023 tour that will see him play 76 shows over five months from February to June, and three of those appearances will be in Upstate New York. A 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Indiana-born Mellencamp will be hitting the Palace...
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever
Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley. Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
Chicken riggies, service spot-on at Syracuse’s Attilio’s Restaurant & Bar (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s the thing about ordering chicken riggies at a restaurant: Most versions are not very good. The signature dish of nearby Utica is often duplicated for its seemingly easy use of ingredients, but the finished product is either too spicy or not spicy enough, and the chicken is either dry or bland.
House of the Week: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests
HAMILTON, N.Y. – When Gwenn Werner and her husband Evan first visited the 25-acre property at 2688 Johnnycake Hill Road near Hamilton, they immediately saw its potential. “I loved the property,” she said. “I knew we needed to do something.”
oswegonian.com
Oswego chicken restaurants ranked: Popeyes, KFC and Tully’s Tenders
With Popeyes as its most recent addition, Oswego is currently the home of three fried chicken oriented fast food restaurants, with the others being KFC and Tully’s Tenders. More specifically, each establishment stands out for its offering of chicken tenders as a prominent menu item, each with its own spin on the dish.
iheartoswego.com
Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
