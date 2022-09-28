Read full article on original website
Jan 6 committee announces date of final public hearing
The House select committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January will hold its next hearing next Wednesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson toldThe New York Times on Tuesday. Mr Thompson said this will likely be its final hearing barring new developments. The hearing comes after the August recess ended and no hearings have been held since the House reconvened.Before the House went for a break, Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney indicated that while the committee hoped to wrap up hearings in July, new developments meant that the committee would likely hold hearings in August.Notably, the committee is also running...
Wisconsin House speaker sues House January 6 committee, seeking to block subpoena
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection subpoenaed Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend, demanding he testify Monday morning, which prompted Vos to file an emergency lawsuit.
Why the Jan. 6 committee wants to chat with Wisconsin’s Robin Vos
Perhaps no state House speaker in the nation has generated more national headlines than Robin Vos, the Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly. It was Vos, for example, who recently fired Michael Gableman — the same former state Supreme Court justice whom Vos had hired 14 months earlier — after Gableman’s ridiculous “audit” of the 2020 election proved too bonkers to defend.
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector
Accused Capitol rioter Mandy Robinson-Hand and a fake Republican elector in the 2020 election are listed as "captains" working for Herschel Walker's campaign, according to a new report. No wonder he's been dodging debates against Sen. Raphael Warnock. The post Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
Jan. 6 "Truth Rally" failed to draw a crowd
Demonstrators participate in a prayer during a “January 6th Solidarity Truth Rally” near the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Supporters of Donald Trump failed to draw a crowd for a Saturday rally seeking to rewrite Donald Trump's coup attempt ahead of Wednesday's hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Texas man pleads guilty to US Capitol riot charge
A man from The Colony has pleaded guilty to one of the seven charges he faced from the US Capitol riot. Daniel Caldwell, 51, has admitted to fighting with the DC Metro Police officers who were helping Capitol police during last year’s riot.
More than 700 rescues in Florida as ‘historic storm’ heads towards South Carolina - live
In a press conference, Ron DeSantis said food, water and other supplies are being distributed to those who did not evacuate. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing
The House committee investigating the events that took place on Jan. 6 has reportedly postponed its hearing that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon, the committee announced Tuesday.
Jan. 6 committee's October surprise
The House Jan. 6 committee is on a potential collision course with the Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to hold at least one more hearing late this month and release early findings and recommendations before the election.
Recess is over. Now the Jan. 6 committee has a glaring credibility problem.
Actions speak louder than words. That's certainly true for the select committee, which, despite its biases, has raised new info and questions.
Jan. 6 ‘Truth’ Rally at Capitol Fails Spectacularly
WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit said a Jan. 6 rally in support of Capitol rioters on Saturday afternoon would be the “biggest J6 event to date,” crowds were expected.But instead of big crowds, the “Truth Rally” attracted around the same number of counter-protesters as rally attendees—a few dozen, at best.The event on Capitol grounds, organized and attended by a cornucopia of far-right groups with a variety of missions, predominantly attracted right-wing members of what was once “The People’s Convoy,” now better known as the 1776 Restoration Movement.And on Saturday, organizers rallied “to stand united against...
Former U.S. Capitol Police chief has deal for Jan. 6 book
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund’s “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker calls January 6 subpoena ‘clearly political’
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has a guess as to how he ended up on the subpoena list for the January 6 committee. Namely: Politics. Vos on Monday said he intends to fight the subpoena from the Democratic panel in Washington that has spent the past year looking into the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Jury selected in U.S. Capitol riot trial of Oath Keepers militia
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A jury was seated on Thursday in the criminal trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, paving the way for prosecutors to make opening statements.
