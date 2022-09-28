ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Jan 6 committee announces date of final public hearing

The House select committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January will hold its next hearing next Wednesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson toldThe New York Times on Tuesday. Mr Thompson said this will likely be its final hearing barring new developments. The hearing comes after the August recess ended and no hearings have been held since the House reconvened.Before the House went for a break, Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney indicated that while the committee hoped to wrap up hearings in July, new developments meant that the committee would likely hold hearings in August.Notably, the committee is also running...
Why the Jan. 6 committee wants to chat with Wisconsin’s Robin Vos

Perhaps no state House speaker in the nation has generated more national headlines than Robin Vos, the Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly. It was Vos, for example, who recently fired Michael Gableman — the same former state Supreme Court justice whom Vos had hired 14 months earlier — after Gableman’s ridiculous “audit” of the 2020 election proved too bonkers to defend.
Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

Accused Capitol rioter Mandy Robinson-Hand and a fake Republican elector in the 2020 election are listed as "captains" working for Herschel Walker's campaign, according to a new report. No wonder he's been dodging debates against Sen. Raphael Warnock. The post Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
Jan. 6 "Truth Rally" failed to draw a crowd

Demonstrators participate in a prayer during a “January 6th Solidarity Truth Rally” near the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Supporters of Donald Trump failed to draw a crowd for a Saturday rally seeking to rewrite Donald Trump's coup attempt ahead of Wednesday's hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jan. 6 committee's October surprise

The House Jan. 6 committee is on a potential collision course with the Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to hold at least one more hearing late this month and release early findings and recommendations before the election.
Jan. 6 ‘Truth’ Rally at Capitol Fails Spectacularly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit said a Jan. 6 rally in support of Capitol rioters on Saturday afternoon would be the “biggest J6 event to date,” crowds were expected.But instead of big crowds, the “Truth Rally” attracted around the same number of counter-protesters as rally attendees—a few dozen, at best.The event on Capitol grounds, organized and attended by a cornucopia of far-right groups with a variety of missions, predominantly attracted right-wing members of what was once “The People’s Convoy,” now better known as the 1776 Restoration Movement.And on Saturday, organizers rallied “to stand united against...
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker calls January 6 subpoena ‘clearly political’

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has a guess as to how he ended up on the subpoena list for the January 6 committee. Namely: Politics. Vos on Monday said he intends to fight the subpoena from the Democratic panel in Washington that has spent the past year looking into the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
WISCONSIN STATE

