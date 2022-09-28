Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
ncwlife.com
Firefighters able to contain fire in logging slash west of Leavenworth
Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner. The fire was first reported burning in logging slash about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Coulter Creek Road. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue initially responded then...
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
kpq.com
Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
ncwlife.com
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day
The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
kpq.com
Link Transit Employees Express Their Discontent During Recent Board Meeting
Link Transit employees expressed their discontent with the board’s decision to turn down the $2,500 retention bonuses during Link Transit's recent board meeting. Back in July, the Link Transit board proposed a $2,500 one-time retention bonus for Link Transit bus drivers and operators. These bonuses were geared towards combating...
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg's 7-Eleven sells lotto ticket that makes man $75,000 richer
ELLENSBURG - We know of one person who ended their week on a high note last Friday. According to Washington's Lottery website, a fuel station in Ellensburg sold a winning scratch ticket that was claimed last week. On Friday, Kenneth D. claimed his $75,000 top prize from his $5 High...
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
KREM
I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
ifiberone.com
Local postal offices to hold job fairs on Thursday and Friday
The U.S. Postal Service will hold an unprecedented, two-day hiring "mega blitz" this week as it looks to fill over 2,000 USPS positions across Washington state. The hiring blitz will take place at a number of local post offices in north central Washington. Post office locations that have positions to fill include Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Quincy, and Othello.
Redmond man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old Redmond man who was hiking with a group on Aasgard Pass, which is south of Leavenworth, died on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Burnett said at 10 a.m., RiverCom Dispatch received multiple alerts in the area of...
kpq.com
Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased
The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
ncwlife.com
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway
U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
KXLY
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
ifiberone.com
New recovery coaching program in Grant County helps inmates shed addictions upon release and lead better lives
MOSES LAKE - Since inaugurating its new recovery coach program in March, HopeSource has served 32 people from the Grant County Jail with addictions. According to HopeSource, the recovery coach program helps people who were incarcerated as a result of their addictions. Its aim is assist recovery addicts in staying sober and puts them on the path to a better, healthier life. Coaches like Nokey Pando bring their lived experience, combined with training and supervision, to assist others in beginning and sustaining long-term recovery. Pando has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for more than four years.
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
Turn over a new leaf – give blood or platelets this fall
Donors have chance at VIP racing experience and more as new season begins. On the first day of fall, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care– especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Serious injury crash cleared at Dodson Road in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. — A crash at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest in Grant County is now cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says serious injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt. Authorities are on the scene removing the impacted...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar
Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
