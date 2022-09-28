The investigation continues into a robbery this morning at McDonald’s on East Main Street. At 5:36am, a white male wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and a mask, walked up to the drive through window and demanded money. The suspect stole the cash drawer from the register and fled the scene and was last seen on foot running westbound behind 555 East Main Street. No one was injured and the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information should contact the Batavia Police immediately on their confidential tip line: 345-6370.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO