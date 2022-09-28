Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man struck by gunfire Wednesday in Buffalo
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to possession of ghost gun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Kenmore man pleads guilty to reduced charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third […]
wesb.com
Two CattCo Deputies Receive Meritorious Award
Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies have been honored with the Sheriff’s Meritorious Award. On May 13th, Deputy Salvatore Seitz and Deputy Sergeant Joseph Yerpe successfully de-escalated a dangerous situation involving a man with a gun in the Town of Franklinville. Yerpe and Seitz managed to take the suspect into custody with no one being injured.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
The investigation continues into a robbery this morning at McDonald’s on East Main Street. At 5:36am, a white male wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and a mask, walked up to the drive through window and demanded money. The suspect stole the cash drawer from the register and fled the scene and was last seen on foot running westbound behind 555 East Main Street. No one was injured and the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information should contact the Batavia Police immediately on their confidential tip line: 345-6370.
Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody
57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey.
Batavia police investigating McDonald's robbery
The Batavia Police Department is investigating an early Thursday morning robbery at a local McDonald's.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Selling Cocaine in Bradford
A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Bradford. According to court filings, 41-year-old Michael Lissmore allegedly sold five grams of cocaine to a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force on October 4th of last year. Lissmore was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to McKean...
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
17-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Shooting On Esser Avenue In Buffalo
Sadly, a teenager in Buffalo has lost his life in a fatal shooting on Esser Avenue. Homicide detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are investigating the shooting, which took place on Monday, September 27, 2022, around 10 pm, according to WIVB. The 17-year-old male victim died at the scene. Detectives say the shooting may have been targeted. If you have any information that can help solve the case, please call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255. The investigation is ongoing.
New York State Police Make Multiple Arrests In WNY For Theft, Drugs, And More
New York State Police Troopers have been pretty busy here in Western New York, arresting multiple people for a variety of crimes. Here's the arrest round-up for the past week:. Lockport Man Arrested By NYSP For Larceny And Controlled Substance. On September 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested...
Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies
In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece
Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
MCSO: Parma man in custody, weapons charge following domestic incident
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a domestic incident on Winding Country Lane in the Town of Parma.
WHEC TV-10
Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security
Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
Several houses burglarized, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood
Those with suspicious footage are encouraged to call 911 and ask to speak with an Irondequoit police officer.
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
