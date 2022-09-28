ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons Hurricane Ian poses a major flooding hazard for Florida

Hurricane Ian strengthened as it headed for Florida and was on track to bring a powerful storm surge and flooding rainfall to large parts of the state this week. National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome told CNN that if the storm slowed significantly near Tampa, under the current forecast, it could be "a near worst case" scenario for the region. Several areas were under evacuation orders.
Colorado’s average gas price sees uptick

(The Center Square) - Colorado's gas prices have seen an uptick over the last week like much of the rest of the country. The state's average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.74, up from $3.67 one week ago, according toAAA. The national average is $3.72, which is up five cents in the last week.
