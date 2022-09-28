Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
3 reasons Hurricane Ian poses a major flooding hazard for Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened as it headed for Florida and was on track to bring a powerful storm surge and flooding rainfall to large parts of the state this week. National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome told CNN that if the storm slowed significantly near Tampa, under the current forecast, it could be "a near worst case" scenario for the region. Several areas were under evacuation orders.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado’s average gas price sees uptick
(The Center Square) - Colorado's gas prices have seen an uptick over the last week like much of the rest of the country. The state's average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.74, up from $3.67 one week ago, according toAAA. The national average is $3.72, which is up five cents in the last week.
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: Colorado crop progress and condition report – week ending September 25, 2022
Cooler temperatures and scattered storms provided some relief across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Portions of the mountains recorded overnight lows that dipped into the teens, while the eastern plains recorded lows in the 40's last week.
Comments / 0