Environmentalists have warned that new government policies risk seeing the countryside being concreted over and the dawn chorus silenced as they launch a citizen’s assembly to respond to the nature “crisis” in the UK.“We’re talking about the biggest attack on nature in a generation,” Jeff Knott, director of policy and advocacy for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) told The Independent in an interview this week. “Which is why we’re fighting back in the way that we are.”In the past week, Liz Truss’s government has announced a series of policies that sent cascades of alarm throughout the...

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 HOURS AGO