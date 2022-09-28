Read full article on original website
Politics as Usual—Reversing the Promise Made to Black Farmers | Opinion
One of the most devastating yet overlooked consequences of Congress passing the Inflation Reduction Act is the removal of economic relief for Black farmers. The act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, repeals the 2021 Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act (ERFCA)—one of the biggest pieces of legislation for Black farmers passed to date.
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law.
US official beats Russia to take over UN telecom agency overseeing internet
A top United States official won the majority vote to head the United Nations's leading agency for handling telecommunications and tech infrastructure standards.
US News and World Report
Russia’s Global Standing Sinks Amid Ukraine War
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after months of tension. In the seven months since, the war has sent more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, led to more than 16,000 arrests of anti-war protesters within Russia and inflicted 14,000 civilian casualties – including about 6,000 deaths, according to the United Nations, though experts believe the actual number is likely much higher.
Key U.S. Trading Partner Makes a Big Change to its Covid Policies
The United States’ largest export market is moving to end its covid entry restrictions as the pandemic has wound down in the country. Canadian officials have moved to end all covid entry restrictions as well as testing, quarantine and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, starting on Oct. 1.
Editorial: More lawbreaking on Wall Street
When it comes to cultural arrogance built upon unearned elitism, nothing can match Wall Street. Just a few short years after average Americans were forced to bail out the giants of finance who caused a global crisis with their recklessness comes new evidence of dangerous lawlessness. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have combined to impose nearly $2 billion in fines on firms that are designated as global systemically important banks. A GSIB designation all but declares the institution as too big to fail. Read more Blade editorials
nextbigfuture.com
EU Chief Threatens Robust Response to Pipeline Sabotage
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”. Three leaks were reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with natural gas but...
US News and World Report
EU Energy Chief Calls for Price Cap on Russian Gas
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson called on Thursday for the bloc to cap the price of Russian gas exports to Europe. "I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe," Simson said in a statement, ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday who will debate various options to tame high gas prices.
US News and World Report
Italy Behind Schedule in Using EU COVID Funds, Treasury Data Shows
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will spend around 13 billion euros ($12.62 billion) less this year in European post-COVID recovery funds than it previously targeted, a Treasury document showed, underscoring the country's problems in implementing investment programmes. The euro zone's third largest economy is eligible for around 191.5 billion euros in...
End to EU laws, mini-budget and farming review an ‘attack on nature’
Environmentalists have warned that new government policies risk seeing the countryside being concreted over and the dawn chorus silenced as they launch a citizen’s assembly to respond to the nature “crisis” in the UK.“We’re talking about the biggest attack on nature in a generation,” Jeff Knott, director of policy and advocacy for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) told The Independent in an interview this week. “Which is why we’re fighting back in the way that we are.”In the past week, Liz Truss’s government has announced a series of policies that sent cascades of alarm throughout the...
Motley Fool
Brussels Seeks to Clamp Down on Defectors
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
gcaptain.com
EU Considers Russian Oil Shipping Ban as Part of Price Cap
The European Union is considering adding shipping restrictions to its oil sanctions as the bloc continues to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, according to people familiar with the matter. A shipping ban would prohibit EU ships from transporting Russian oil sold above an agreed threshold....
Exclusive: Chinese Ambassador Warns Sanctions Hurt Fight Against Fentanyl Flow to U.S.
"China is a well-intentioned and sincere partner ready for international cooperation and for global co-governance on counter-narcotics," Ambassador Qin said.
EU heads for deal on energy windfall levies, edges towards gas price caps
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Union countries are poised to approve a package of emergency measures including windfall profit levies on energy companies and a cut in electricity demand at a meeting of ministers on Friday, a senior EU official said.
Czechs protest handling of energy crisis, membership of EU and NATO
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Wednesday against the government’s handling of soaring energy prices which have cut into pocketbooks as winter approaches.
