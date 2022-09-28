Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 834,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO