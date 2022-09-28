Read full article on original website
labpulse.com
BioAffinity Technologies grosses $7.7M in public offering
BioAffinity Technologies on Wednesday announced the receipt of approximately $7.7 million in gross proceeds from the exercise of tradable and nontradable warrants issued in a September public offering of securities. Investors participating in BioAffinity Technologies’ financing exercised a total of 725,576 tradable warrants at $7.35 per share and 310,910 nontradable...
FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) Receives $4 Million Investment From The Lind Partners To Assist With High-Growth Opportunities
FingerMotion Inc. FNGR closed a $4 million funding agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners. FingerMotion focuses on mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, with plans to expand into other regional markets. The Lind Partners are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Motley Fool
1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%
The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today
In this environment, investors just don't want to be in companies that aren't making money.
tickerreport.com
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
TPG, Thoma Bravo Express Takeover Interest For This Cloud Application Provider
Workiva Inc WK, a cloud application provider for reporting and compliance, attracted takeover interest from private equity firms. Thoma Bravo and TPG are among firms that have held financing discussions with direct lenders to support a potential transaction, Bloomberg reports. Workiva, led by CEO Martin Vanderploeg, had a market valuation...
Benzinga
Insiders Selling Nasdaq, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Consumer Defensive Stock
The Nasdaq Composite dropped by around 150 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tipranks.com
Workiva (NYSE:WK) Could Be a Takeover Target; Shares Jump 17.6%
Workiva stock soared 17.6% yesterday following potential acquisition interest by private equity firms, Thoma Bravo and TPG. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares jumped 17.6% on September 29 and are trending 2% higher in the pre-market trading hours today after speculation that the company could be a takeover target. The deal, as of now, remains uncertain and may or may not materialize.
parktelegraph.com
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$1.07, or +2.44%, to $45. Volume reached 161,398 shares, with price reaching a high of $45.02 and a low of $44.8458. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that KKR’s Henry McVey Says We Have Entered a Pivotal Period for Endowment and Foundation CIOs.
msn.com
Dow's 425-point rally led by gains in Home Depot, Boeing shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday afternoon with shares of Home Depot and Boeing seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 425 points higher (1.5%), as shares of Home Depot and Boeing are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares have climbed $11.58, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have gained $5.30 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 111-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney Chevron and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
tickerreport.com
Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $303,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 834,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter.
parktelegraph.com
ATI Inc. (ATI): A Case For Going Higher
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for ATI Inc. (ATI) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.37, or +1.31%, to $28.6. Volume reached 166,752 shares, with price reaching a high of $28.6 and a low of $28.6. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Tom Wright named interim head of Investor Relations.
invezz.com
Nike reports its Q1 results: ‘this is a blue-chip on sale’
Nike Inc reports a hit to profit and gross margins in its fiscal Q1. Hightower's Stephanie Link reacts to the earnings report on CNBC. Nike stock is now down more than 45% versus the start of 2022. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter on...
tipranks.com
Snow Lake (NASDAQ:LITM) Stock Tanks on NASDAQ Non-Compliance Notice
Snow Lake Resources shares plunged significantly on September 26 in reaction to a non-compliance notice from NASDAQ regarding the removal of an audit committee member. Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) received a notification letter from NASDAQ, stating that the company is no longer in compliance with NASDAQ’s audit committee requirement (Listing Rule 5605). This is due to the removal of Nachum Labkowski from the company’s audit committee on September 7. Labkowski was also removed as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee but remains an independent director on Snow Lake’s board. Snow Lake shares tanked nearly 41% to $1.88 in Monday’s regular trading session.
microcapdaily.com
GPO Plus Inc (OTCMKTS: GPOX) Breaking Out Northbound (HealthGPO, cbdGPO. DISTRO+, and Nutriumph® Update)
GPO Plus Inc (OTCMKTS: GPOX) made a big move northbound today rocketing up to $1 from well under $0.20 and closing over $0.50 per share. GPOX has runner in its blood running to highs of $4.50 per share in late 2020. Currently trading at an $8.8 million market valuation GPOX OS is 32,420,382 shares with a float of just 5,858,316 shares.
Why Shares of MercadoLibre, StoneCo, and Nu Holdings Fell Today
Tech stocks fell broadly today.
