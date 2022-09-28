Read full article on original website
David Bowie's Hunky Dory to be released as a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks, demos and more
A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will contain unreleased tracks, home demos and live recordings
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
Hallelujah is one of the most famous songs ever written, yet a new film reveals it took Leonard Cohen 180 attempts over a decade to perfect – only for it to be rejected by his record company. Nearly 20 years went by before an animated ogre, Shrek, turned the song into a monster hit.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
BBC
Coolio: Michelle Pfeiffer and Snoop Dogg lead tributes to Gangsta's Paradise rapper
Stars including Michelle Pfeiffer and Snoop Dogg have been paying tribute to the US rapper Coolio who has died at the age of 59. He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend's LA house, his manager Jarez Posey told US media. Coolio, whose real name is Artis...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
The FADER
Mount Kimbie share new songs “f1 racer” and “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” announce new album
Mount Kimbie have announced their new project MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. The double album is out on November 4 via Warp Records and contains one full-length solo record from each member of the English electronic music duo, Speakerboxxx / The Love Below style. With today's announcement comes the release of two new songs, “f1 racer” featuring Kučka and produced by MK's Dom Maker as well as “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” produced by Kai Campos.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
How George Harrison Wanted People to Use His Songs
George Harrison once revealed how he wanted people to use his music. He wanted them to make their own versions of his songs.
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
A Look at Paul and Linda McCartney’s Musical Partnership
Saturday, September 24 marks Linda McCartney’s birthday. The famed photographer, activist, and singer who acted as both a muse to her husband Paul McCartney and helped see his vision through died at age 56 after a long battle with breast cancer. Her memory lives on in the collaboration she made with her husband as a solo artist and the frontman of Wings.
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
thehypemagazine.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fujiya & Miyagi Premiere New Video For “New Body Language” Via The Hype
Fujiya & Miyagi — as comprised of David Best (vocals/guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths/vocals), Ed Chivers (drums) and Benjamin Adamo (bass) — is a British group which formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, most recently 2019’s Flashback. Its music has been used in a wide variety of Television shows, including Breaking Bad and Succession, beyond high-profile placements in advertisements for Jaguar and Lenovo. Its festival credits include Glastonbury, Bestival, Lovebox, Liverpool Psychfest, Tryptych, Secret Garden Party, Big Chill, Latitude, Meltdown, Great Escape, Bumbershoot, Pitchfork, Dour, Melt, Transmusicale, Electric Picnic, Mosaic and SXSW, while touring support credits for the quartet include New Order, The Fall and Rodriguez.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Yardbarker
The definitive Simon & Garfunkel playlist
20. "El Condor Pasa (If I Could)" We kick off this list with one of the more unique offerings from the legendary duo. "El Cóndor Pasa" is a Peruvian piece created in the early 1900s and meant for an orchestra setting. In the1960s, Andean folk group Los Incas incorporated the piece during a performance in Paris, which reportedly enamored Paul Simon. Simon & Garfunkel covered its version of Los Incas take for the iconic and chart-topping Bridge Over Troubled Water album from 1970. Perhaps it's an acquired listen for some of the duo's more pop-preferring fans, but worth the time, nonetheless.
operawire.com
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’
In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his tough experience: ‘They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family.’ What is the documentary about Barney? Why is Barney so popular?
