AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at the 15th annual St. Joseph Oktoberfest in Detroit, Mich. The annual event featured an authentic German dinner, seasonal Oktoberfest beer, live Bavarian music and jazz. In addition, there was fun for the entire family including children’s games, vendors, raffle and church tours. The Oktoberfest also featured a Steinholding contest. There were low masses at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. with a solemn high orchestra mass at 11 a.m. Free admission for all!

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO