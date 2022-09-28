ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
WALLKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sullivan County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man arrested after striking State Police car on Palisades

STONY POINT – A Middletown man, whose car rammed into a State Police car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, has been charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Donald Bolling, 44, had a three-year-old in his 2001...
STONY POINT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Driver accused of leaving crash after hitting car, tree

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he crashed into a tree and then hit a car as he fled the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, September 23 around 5:50 p.m. troopers responded to Merwinsburg Road and Harvest Moon Drive in Chestnuthill Township for a crash. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy