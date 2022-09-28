Read full article on original website
Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt
The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her
A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
Mahopac 23-Year-Old Killed In Putnam Valley Crash, 3 Others Injured, Police Say
A 23-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in the area. The crash took place in Putnam Valley around 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Wood St. Putnam Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said deputies were dispatched to Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive for...
2-car crash in Putnam Valley leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive.
Police: 84-year-old man struck, killed by motorcycle while crossing street in Stamford
An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a motorcycle while crossing the street in Stamford, police say.
LI mom finds friend choking son, 10, in his bedroom then attacks her: police
A 29-year-old man has been charged after he attacked his friend and her son inside the then-10-year-old’s Long Island bedroom last year.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Mother: Missing Orange County teen found safe
News 12 has confirmed Amayalise Perez, 14, has been found according to her mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez.
73-Year-Old Driver Dies In Poconos Crash: Police
A 73-year-old driver died in a single-car crash in the Poconos on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. The woman was behind the wheel of a blue 1989 Cadillac sedan that crashed in the area of Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township around 2:10 p.m., local police said.
Two missing 14-year-old Roundout Valley High School students found safe
Hope Alive 845 confirms both children have been found safe.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man arrested after striking State Police car on Palisades
STONY POINT – A Middletown man, whose car rammed into a State Police car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, has been charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Donald Bolling, 44, had a three-year-old in his 2001...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Bear breaks into car in Hurley, causes serious damage
A car in the Town of Hurley was badly damaged after a bear broke into it this past Friday, September 23.
SO: Man Wanted For New York Shooting Arrested After Wild Chase in Hudson Valley
A man wanted for a shooting in New York City was arrested after a very dangerous chase on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported on a wild chase from New York City to Putnam County. Wanted New York...
Mamaroneck resident killed in motorcycle crash on Route 17A
Ahmed Shiba was heading north on Route 17A when he apparently lost control and went off the roadway near Benjamin Meadow Road.
wpdh.com
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Troopers Who Just Arrested Another Drunk
When you work in law enforcement you often face the unexpected. New Yrok state police had just arrested one person, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence early Sunday morning. But that's not the story. As troopers waited in their vehicle, another suspected drunk driver was coming up the same road right behind them.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Son charged with criminal mischief following domestic dispute with his father
SAUGERTIES – A 31-year-old White Lake man was arrested by Saugerties Police on Monday following a dispute with his father at 69 Main Street in the Village of Saugerties. Police said Nathaniel Schultz allegedly began throwing glassware and household items at his father and then damaged a dishwasher. He...
Driver accused of leaving crash after hitting car, tree
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he crashed into a tree and then hit a car as he fled the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, September 23 around 5:50 p.m. troopers responded to Merwinsburg Road and Harvest Moon Drive in Chestnuthill Township for a crash. […]
Fatal Crash on Sand Hill Road Claims Life of 19-Year-Old Girl in Gardiner
Police are requesting help from the public as they continue to investigate a fatal crash in Ulster County. Troopers and other emergency responders were called to Sand Hill Road / County Road 19 in Gardiner, New York at approximately 8:30pm on Friday, September 23, 2022 for a report of a crash.
Kingston Woman Found Dead After Jumping From Bridge, Police Say
A 58-year-old woman was killed after she jumped from a bridge in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Ulster County around 12:50 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 in Kingston. According to the New York State Police, the woman, identified as Diane Jones, of Kingston, jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
