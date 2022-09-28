ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ewrestlingnews.com

News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal

Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Battle of the Belts IV Set to Air on Friday After Rampage

TNT has released an updated version of its programming schedule, and there has been a modification made to the upcoming AEW TV slate. In addition to taping Battle of the Belts IV at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia, on Friday, October 7, AEW will broadcast a live Rampage from that venue.
WASHINGTON, DC
ringsidenews.com

Miro Addresses His Absence From AEW Television

Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized and fans were unhappy with his booking as well. Miro also promises to go after the AEW World Title in the future. Following his WWE release...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea Recent AEW Debut Was Going To Happen

AEW is constantly bringing in new talent, with the latest being Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on "Dynamite." Last week on "Dynamite," Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on "Dynamite" tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week, as during the match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black,The Great Muta showed up to help Sting and Allin walk away with the victory. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he did not know about Muta's debut beforehand.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match

The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ENTERTAINMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Results For September 28, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for September 28, 2022!. The Jericho Appreciation Society make their way out and they’re all wearing matching suits in purple. Matt Menard teases that he got Luigi to make pizzas but he’s not going to share any with the fans. Anna Jay says the fans won’t get pizza, but they have the greatest ROH World Champion of all time – Chris Jericho.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”

One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian

Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ENVIRONMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Digital Media Title Match, More Announced For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have some additional matches that have been announced for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Most notably, Bryan Myers will defend his Digital Media Championship against Crazzy Steve. You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV below:. IMPACT Digital...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Monster’s Ball Match Set For Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich are slated to wrestle each other at next month’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. They got to pick an opponent for each other ahead of time based on a Pick Your Poison stipulation. Grace survived her...
ALBANY, NY

