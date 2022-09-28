ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanhoe, NC

WECT

North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian

Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cameron’s Historic Preservation Ordinance is born

The Town of Cameron passed a Historic Preservation Ordinance at 6:43 p.m. at its regular meeting Sept. 27. Work toward the preservation began 39 years ago, in 1983, with the inventory of the historical properties, which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Since the national register listing,...
CAMERON, NC
wcti12.com

Highway to temporarily close in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY — A section of US 258 near the Lenoir and Jones county line will close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station. Access will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The closure...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

