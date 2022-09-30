La Michoacana in Norristown serves authentic recipes from Michoacán, Mexico

La Michoacana is a family-owned and operated taqueria that's been a staple in Norristown for nearly 25 years.

The recipes come from the family's grandmother in Michoacán, which is the state in Mexico the restaurant is named after.

Before the restaurant opened in 1998, she came to Norristown from Mexico to personally drop off her recipes.

"We still follow the instructions for years and the people love it," says server David Páez.

What started as a six-table taqueria now seats up to 80 guests and has more than 90 items on the menu, including many popular margaritas and desserts.

The dining room walls are filled with artwork that reminds them of home.

They see many regular customers, including David, who used to be a regular himself before the family offered him a job as a server.

"I'm the only one out of the family, but I'm kind of family because I've been here for the last 16 years," says David.

301 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401

(610) 292-1971