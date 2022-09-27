Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nippertown.com
LIVE: Jimmy Eat World / Frankie and His Fingers @ Empire Live, 09/28/2022
ALBANY – Jimmy Eat World stopped in at Empire Live in Albany on Wednesday as they approached the end of their month-long Something Loud Tour. Although the tour isn’t an especially long one, it hasn’t been without disturbance, as the band had to postpone their previous three shows (in Providence, Hartford, and Burlington), due to frontman Jim Adkins fighting what he described as “as ‘regular sick’ as I’ve ever been” in a tweet posted by the band last weekend.
nippertown.com
Five Questions with Judi Merriam
One thing missing in the Capital Region’s thriving theater scene is a cabaret society. A place where all the multi-talented musical theater performers can develop their own acts and put on shows of their own featuring standards, pop tunes and of course, beloved Broadway tunes that they have triumphed in or that they’ve always wanted to perform. “Act Two” is a step in that direction. A concert at the Sand Lake Center for the Arts, this Saturday night, initiated by Judi Merriam and Joan Horgan and also featuring the singers Mark Burgasser, Bill Harrison and Joanne Mensching accompanied by Vince Bonafede. Here’s Judi stepping up to my Five Questions.
nippertown.com
John Mellencamp to play Palace Theatre, June 13
ALBANY – John Mellencamp announced a North American tour today, Live and In Person 2023, which will include a date at Albany’s Palace Theatre on June 13, 2023. The tour was announced in conjunction with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp.
nippertown.com
BSC’s World Premiere “All of Me” is a Winning New Love Story
Lucy and Alfonso meet cute in Laura Winters winning World Premiere of a romantic comedy, “All of Me” playing through 10/9 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield. The two are in the Ellis Hospital waiting area, each in mobility devices and each using text-to-speech...
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (September 28, 2022)
“Wednesday Night Swing and Blues Dance” with Mike Jenkins and the Fat Ties @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been...
nippertown.com
Casey James Salengo Goes from Comedy Central to Caroline Street
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Local comedian and musician Erin Harkes today announced the return of “Comedy on Caroline”, a regular comedy series at Gaffney’s. The series was on hiatus during the busy summer months, but returns on Friday, September 30 with headliner Casey James Salengo!. Salengo has...
nippertown.com
Getting to Know Hold On Honeys
On September 9, indie folk trio Hold On Honeys released a live album entitled Hold On Honeys Live at the Jive Hive. The group includes Emily Curro, Shannon Rafferty and Raya Malcolm, and the new record also features Connor Armbruster on fiddle, Matt Malone on guitar and Michael Gregg on banjo. The album was recorded at Jive Hive Live in Albany on June 14 of this year. This week, I had the chance to conduct an interview with the trio. Read on to learn about their origins, the new record and upcoming performances.
