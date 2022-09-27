One thing missing in the Capital Region’s thriving theater scene is a cabaret society. A place where all the multi-talented musical theater performers can develop their own acts and put on shows of their own featuring standards, pop tunes and of course, beloved Broadway tunes that they have triumphed in or that they’ve always wanted to perform. “Act Two” is a step in that direction. A concert at the Sand Lake Center for the Arts, this Saturday night, initiated by Judi Merriam and Joan Horgan and also featuring the singers Mark Burgasser, Bill Harrison and Joanne Mensching accompanied by Vince Bonafede. Here’s Judi stepping up to my Five Questions.

SAND LAKE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO