Anomalous Josephson coupling and high-harmonics in non-centrosymmetric superconductors with S-wave spin-triplet pairing

Deep leaning-based ultra-fast stair detection
Staircases are some of the most common building structures in urban environments. Stair detection is an important task for various applications, including the environmental perception of exoskeleton robots, humanoid robots, and rescue robots and the navigation of visually impaired people. Most existing stair detection algorithms have difficulty dealing with the diversity of stair structure materials, extreme light and serious occlusion. Inspired by human perception, we propose an end-to-end method based on deep learning. Specifically, we treat the process of stair line detection as a multitask involving coarse-grained semantic segmentation and object detection. The input images are divided into cells, and a simple neural network is used to judge whether each cell contains stair lines. For cells containing stair lines, the locations of the stair lines relative to each cell are regressed. Extensive experiments on our dataset show that our method can achieve 81.49\(\%\) accuracy, 81.91\(\%\) recall and 12.48 ms runtime, and our method has higher performance in terms of both speed and accuracy than previous methods. A lightweight version can even achieve 300+ frames per second with the same resolution.
Control of spin current and antiferromagnetic moments via topological surface state
Antiferromagnetic materials, which have ordered but alternating magnetic moments, exhibit fast spin dynamics and produce negligible stray fields, and could be used to build high-density, high-speed memory devices with low power consumption. However, the efficient electrical detection and manipulation of antiferromagnetic moments is challenging. Here we show that the spin current and antiferromagnetic moments in the topological insulator/antiferromagnetic insulator bilayer (Bi,Sb)2Te3/Î±-Fe2O3 can be controlled via topological surface states. In particular, the orientation of the antiferromagnetic moments in Î±-Fe2O3 can modulate the spin current reflection at the bilayer interface. In turn, the spin current can control the moment rotation in the antiferromagnetic insulator by means of a giant spin"“orbit torque generated by the topological surface state. The required threshold switching current density is 3.5"‰Ã—"‰106"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at room temperature, which is one order of magnitude smaller than that required in heavy-metal/antiferromagnetic insulator systems.
Electrosynthesis of formamide from methanol and ammonia under ambient conditions
Electrochemical conversion of abundant carbon- and nitrogen-containing small molecules into high-valued organonitrogen compounds is alluring to reducing current dependence on fossil energy. Here we report a single-cell electrochemical oxidation approach to transform methanol and ammonia into formamide under ambient conditions over Pt electrocatalyst that provides 74.26% selectivity from methanol to formamide and a Faradaic efficiency of 40.39% at 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 current density, gaining an economic advantage over conventional manufacturing based on techno-economic analysis. A 46-h continuous test performed in the flow cell shows no performance decay. The combined results of in situ experiments and theoretical simulations unveil the C"“N bond formation mechanism via nucleophilic attack of NH3 on an aldehyde-like intermediate derived from methanol electrooxidation. This work offers a way to synthesize formamide via C"“N coupling and can be extended to substantially synthesize other value-added organonitrogen chemicals (e.g., acetamide, propenamide, formyl methylamine).
The impact of severe plastic deformations obtained by hydrostatic extrusion on the machinability of ultrafine-grained Ti grade 2 intended for fasteners
The study aimed to examine the effect of the hydrostatic extrusion (HE) process on the machinability of Ti grade 2 (Ti) in the turning process. After the deformation with true strain É›"‰="‰2.28, the microstructure was significantly refined to a grain size of 100Â nm, resulting in an increase in the mechanical properties, UTS strength by 190%, YS yield strength by 230%Cutting forces for Ti in the initial state and after HE were analyzed at cutting depths ap"‰="‰0.3Â mm and 0.5Â mm, the variables were cutting speed Vc (20, 30 and 50Â m/min) and feed rate f (0.08 and 0.13Â m/s).The impact of the microstructure refinement in Ti after HE on the high cutting depth machinability deterioration (ap"‰="‰0.7Â mm) was identified. This phenomenon is particularly noticeable at lower cutting speeds Vc"‰="‰20 and 30Â m/min at which cutting forces are higher. Application tests of Ti after HE showed a significantly lower susceptibility to buckling during threading. As a result of the tests carried out for the Ti in the initial state, it was not possible to achieve the tolerance of pitch diameter of the thread required by standards, d2 at two of the three cutting depths tested. In turn, for the Ti after HE, the thread tolerances required by the standards were achieved for all tested cutting depths.
Superconducting quantum circuit of NOR in quantum annealing
The applicability of quantum annealing to various problems can be improved by expressing the Hamiltonian using a circuit satisfiability problem. We investigate the detailed characteristics of the NOR/NAND functions of a superconducting quantum circuit, which are the basic building blocks to implementing various types of problem Hamiltonians. The circuit is composed of superconducting flux qubits with all-to-all connectivity, where direct magnetic couplers are utilized instead of the variable couplers in the conventional superconducting quantum circuit. This configuration provides efficient scalability because the problem Hamiltonian is implemented using fewer qubits. We present an experiment with a complete logic operation of NOR/NAND, in which the circuit produces results with a high probability of success for arbitrary combinations of inputs. The features of the quantum circuit agree qualitatively with the theory, especially the mechanism for an operation under external flux modulation. Moreover, by calibrating the bias conditions to compensate for the offset flux from the surrounding circuit, the quantum circuit quantitatively agrees with the theory. To achieve true quantum annealing, we discuss the effects of the reduction in electric noise in quantum annealing.
Scientists detected new phases of water acting like neither a liquid nor a solid
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that water behaves neither like a liquid nor a solid in a single molecule layer and that under extreme pressures, it becomes electrically conductive. Water normally expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling point. However, the new research demonstrates...
Daily briefing: How to clean indoor air of viruses and pollutants
How open windows, adequate ventilation and ultraviolet sterilization can clean the air — and regulation can stop pollutants at the source. Plus, peek under the surface of Mars and hunt a cryptic lineage of SARS-CoV-2 through the sewers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
Wave of Fusion Energy Experiments Begin With Groundbreaking Machine
The Joint European Torus (JET) nuclear fusion experiment broke the record for sustained fusion energy at the end of 2021, achieving 59 megajoules.
A tuff interlayer in deep potash-bearing salt rocks and its implication for potash mineralization in the Simao Basin, southwestern China
The lithology and genesis of a dark grey clastic interlayer first encountered within the deepest potassium-rich salt body in the Simao Basin, southwestern China, were analysed. Analyses of the petrography, mineralogy, and element geochemistry of the layer revealed that (1) the layer contains quartz crystals with gulf corrosion edges and explosion cracks and angular volcanic ash-sized glasses; (2) the main mineral components of the crystal fragments are chlorite, illite, biotite, quartz, anhydrite, gypsum, magnesite, pyrite, molybdenite, clinopyroxene, and zircon; (3) the rare earth element patterns, Zr/TiO2 and Nb/Y diagrams as well as boron content all indicate a volcanic origin for the layer. Based on these observations, the layer is suggested to be an altered tuff associated with various volcanic fragments dominated by chlorite and formed after alteration of a parent tuff in an alkaline, salty, and low-temperature water body. Discovery of the layer indicates that the potash-bearing salt rocks could have taken in volcanic materials during these volcanic activities and provides the possibility of reliable zircon U"’Pb dating to determine the absolute age of the host rock, which is fundamental in studying the genetic mechanism of this deeply buried salt body.
Silicon as a potential limiting factor for phosphorus availability in paddy soils
Rice cultivation requires high amounts of phosphorus (P). However, significant amounts of P fertilizer additions may be retained by iron (Fe) oxides and are thus unavailable for plants. At the same time, rice cultivation has a high demand for silicic acid (Si), reducing Si availability after short duration of rice cultivation. By studying a paddy chronosequence with rice cultivation up to 2000Â years, we show that Si limitation, observed as early as a few decades of rice cultivation, is limiting P availability along the paddy soils chronosequence. Using near edge X-ray absorption fine structure spectroscopy (NEXAFS) in a scanning transmission (soft) X-ray microscope (STXM) we show release of available P was linked to a Si-induced change in speciation of Fe-phases in soil particles and competition of Si with P for binding sites. Hence, low Si availability is limiting P availability in paddy soils. We propose that proper management of Si availability is a promising tool to improve the P supply of paddy plants.
Deep laser microscopy using optical clearing by ultrasound-induced gas bubbles
Although laser scanning microscopy is a pivotal imaging tool in biomedical research, optical scattering from tissue limits the depth of the imaging. To overcome this limitation, we propose a scheme called ultrasound-induced optical clearing microscopy, which makes use of temporary, localized optical clearing based on ultrasound-induced gas bubbles. In this method, bubbles are generated by high-intensity pulsed ultrasound at a desired depth and subsequently maintained by low-intensity continuous ultrasound during imaging. As a result, optical scattering and unwanted changes in the propagation direction of the incident photons are minimized in the bubble cloud, and thus the laser can be tightly focused at a deeper imaging plane. Through phantom and ex vivo experiments, we demonstrate that ultrasound-induced optical clearing microscopy is capable of increasing the imaging depth by a factor of six or more, while the resolution is similar to that of conventional laser scanning microscopy.
High-fidelity quantum information transmission using a room-temperature nonrefrigerated lossy microwave waveguide
Quantum microwave transmission is key to realizing modular superconducting quantum computers and distributed quantum networks. A large number of incoherent photons are thermally generated within the microwave frequency spectrum. The closeness of the transmitted quantum state to the source-generated quantum state at the input of the transmission link (measured by the transmission fidelity) degrades due to the presence of the incoherent photons. Hence, high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission has long been considered to be infeasible without refrigeration. In this study, we propose a novel method for high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission using a room-temperature lossy waveguide. The proposed scheme consists of connecting two cryogenic nodes (i.e., a transmitter and a receiver) by the room-temperature lossy microwave waveguide. First, cryogenic preamplification is implemented prior to transmission. Second, at the receiver side, a cryogenic loop antenna is placed inside the output port of the waveguide and coupled to an LC harmonic oscillator located outside the waveguide. The loop antenna converts quantum microwave fields to a quantum voltage across the coupled LC harmonic oscillator. Noise photons are induced across the LC oscillator including the source generated noise, the preamplification noise, the thermal occupation of the waveguide, and the fluctuation-dissipation noise. The loop antenna detector at the receiver is designed to extensively suppress the induced photons across the LC oscillator. The signal transmittance is maintained intact by providing significant preamplification gain. Our calculations show that high-fidelity quantum transmission (i.e., more than \(95\%\)) is realized based on the proposed scheme for transmission distances reaching 100 m.
Feed utilization efficiency and ruminal metabolites in beef cattle fed with cassava pulp fermented yeast waste replacement soybean meal
The purpose of this study was to see how substituting cassava pulp fermented yeast waste (CSYW) for soybean meal (SBM) in a concentrate affected feed intake, digestibility, and rumen fermentation in Thai native beef cattle. In this study, four male Thai native beef cattle with an average age of 15.0"‰Â±"‰25.0Â months and body weights of 140"‰Â±"‰5.0Â kg were used. The experimental design was a 4"‰Ã—"‰4 Latin squared design, with dietary treatments of CSYW replacing SBM at 0, 33, 67, and 100% in the concentrate mixture. It was discovered that the presence of CSYW had no negative impact on feed intake, nutritional intake, or apparent digestibility (p"‰>"‰0.05). CSYW had no significant effects on ruminal pH or temperature (p"‰>"‰0.05). When the amount of CSYW in the diet increased, the rumen ammonia"“nitrogen concentration increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). Blood urea nitrogen was not affected by CSYW (p"‰>"‰0.05). The total bacterial population increased when the diet's CSYW amount was increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). Feeding CSYW to beef cattle had no influence on total volatile fatty acid, acetic acid (C2), or butyric acid (C4) proportions (p"‰>"‰0.05). The concentration of propionic acid (C3) and the C2:C3 ratio increased when the amount of CSYW in the diet was increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). In conclusion, CSYW can completely replace SBM in a concentrate diet for beef cattle with no adverse effects on feed utilization or rumen fermentation while the total bacterial population and C3 concentration increase.
Sampling rare conformational transitions with a quantum computer
Structural rearrangements play a central role in the organization and function of complex biomolecular systems. In principle, Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations enable us to investigate these thermally activated processes with an atomic level of resolution. In practice, an exponentially large fraction of computational resources must be invested to simulate thermal fluctuations in metastable states. Path sampling methods focus the computational power on sampling the rare transitions between states. One of their outstanding limitations is to efficiently generate paths that visit significantly different regions of the conformational space. To overcome this issue, we introduce a new algorithm for MD simulations that integrates machine learning and quantum computing. First, using functional integral methods, we derive a rigorous low-resolution spatially coarse-grained representation of the system's dynamics, based on a small set of molecular configurations explored with machine learning. Then, we use a quantum annealer to sample the transition paths of this low-resolution theory. We provide a proof-of-concept application by simulating a benchmark conformational transition with all-atom resolution on the D-Wave quantum computer. By exploiting the unique features of quantum annealing, we generate uncorrelated trajectories at every iteration, thus addressing one of the challenges of path sampling. Once larger quantum machines will be available, the interplay between quantum and classical resources may emerge as a new paradigm of high-performance scientific computing. In this work, we provide a platform to implement this integrated scheme in the field of molecular simulations.
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
Assessing a megadiverse but poorly known community of fishes in a tropical mangrove estuary through environmental DNA (eDNA) metabarcoding
Biodiversity surveys are crucial for monitoring the status of threatened aquatic ecosystems, such as tropical estuaries and mangroves. Conventional monitoring methods are intrusive, time-consuming, substantially expensive, and often provide only rough estimates in complex habitats. An advanced monitoring approach, environmental DNA (eDNA) metabarcoding, is promising, although only few applications in tropical mangrove estuaries have been reported. In this study, we explore the advantages and limitations of an eDNA metabarcoding survey on the fish community of the Merbok Estuary (Peninsular Malaysia). COI and 12S eDNA metabarcoding assays collectively detected 178 species from 127 genera, 68 families, and 25 orders. Using this approach, significantly more species have been detected in the Merbok Estuary over the past decade (2010"“2019) than in conventional surveys, including several species of conservation importance. However, we highlight three limitations: (1) in the absence of a comprehensive reference database the identities of several species are unresolved; (2) some of the previously documented specimen-based diversity was not captured by the current method, perhaps as a consequence of PCR primer specificity, and (3) the detection of non-resident species-stenohaline freshwater taxa (e.g., cyprinids, channids, osphronemids) and marine coral reef taxa (e.g., holocentrids, some syngnathids and sharks), not known to frequent estuaries, leading to the supposition that their DNA have drifted into the estuary through water movements. The community analysis revealed that fish diversity along the Merbok Estuary is not homogenous, with the upstream more diverse than further downstream. This could be due to the different landscapes or degree of anthropogenic influences along the estuary. In summary, we demonstrated the practicality of eDNA metabarcoding in assessing fish community and structure within a complex and rich tropical environment within a short sampling period. However, some limitations need to be considered and addressed to fully exploit the efficacy of this approach.
Author Correction: Sulfated glycosaminoglycans inhibit transglutaminase 2 by stabilizing its closed conformation
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17113-2, published online 03 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the corresponding footnote 'b' was omitted in the heading row for 'Î²-sandwich (1"“139)', Î²- 'barrel 1 (472"“583)' and 'Î²-barrel 2 (591"“687)'. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
Publisher Correction: Reply to: How many SARS-CoV-2 "viroporins" are really ion channels?
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03670-9, published online 25 August 2022. In the original Article the doi was missing in the sentence: REPLYING TO N. Harrison Communications Biology Matters arising [doi to be added later] 2022. This has now been corrected to read REPLYING TO N. L. Harrison Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03669-2...
Building up libraries and production line for single atom catalysts with precursor-atomization strategy
Having the excellent catalytic performance, single atom catalysts (SACs) arouse extensive research interest. However, the application of SACs is hindered by the lack of versatile and scalable preparation approaches. Here, we show a precursor-atomization strategy to produce SACs, involving the spray of droplets of solutions containing metal precursors onto support surface through ultrasonic atomization and the subsequent calcination. This approach is versatile to successful synthesis of a series of catalysts, including 19 SACs with different metal sites and supports and 3 derivatives of SACs (single atom alloys, double atom catalysts and bi-metallic SACs). Furthermore, it can be scaled up by a homemade production line with productivity over 1"‰kg dayâˆ’1, and the well-controlled catalyst uniformity is evidenced by the identical characterization results and catalytic properties in Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling. This strategy lays a foundation for further investigation and may accelerate the trend from basic research to industrial applications of SACs.
Publisher Correction: MOG analogues to explore the MCT2 pharmacophore, Î±-ketoglutarate biology and cellular effects of N-oxalylglycine
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03805-y, published online 26 August 2022. The original version of this Article was missing several references in the following paragraph in the Introduction:. "In addition to MOG, MCT2 transports endogenous monocarboxylates ranging from pyruvate and lactate to larger ketone bodies such as Î²-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, Î±-ketoisovalerate and...
