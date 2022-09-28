After losing its first Big Ten matchup of the season, the Rutgers football team doesn’t catch a break as the program will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on Ohio State. In a game filled with future NFL talent, there is also some history between Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) head coach Greg Schiano and the No. 3 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) head coach Ryan Day. Schiano was the Ohio State defensive coordinator for three seasons and helped Day a lot when he took over in 2018.

