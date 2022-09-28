Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer travels to take on Ohio State
Tomorrow night, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will be in Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights (5-1-3, 2-0-0) are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in which they have won four times and tied in three games. Rutgers' last match was a 1-1 draw with Fordham....
Daily Targum
No. 21 Rutgers field hockey set for weekend of 2 road Big Ten matchups
The Rutgers field hockey team is on the road again for a pair of Big Ten matchups this weekend. The No. 21 Scarlet Knights (6-4, 2-1) are looking to extend their 2-0 road record as they head to Bloomington, Indiana, tomorrow and Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday. Rutgers faces one...
Daily Targum
Game week opponent profile: No. 3 Ohio State
After losing its first Big Ten matchup of the season, the Rutgers football team doesn’t catch a break as the program will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on Ohio State. In a game filled with future NFL talent, there is also some history between Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) head coach Greg Schiano and the No. 3 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) head coach Ryan Day. Schiano was the Ohio State defensive coordinator for three seasons and helped Day a lot when he took over in 2018.
Daily Targum
Greg Schiano speaks to media ahead of No. 3 Ohio State
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media ahead of the Scarlet Knights’ (3-1, 0-1) matchup with Ohio State this Saturday. Schiano spoke about the impact of senior linebacker Deion Jennings. The Sicklerville, New Jersey, native is second on the team with 29 tackles, leading all of the linebackers in that category. Jennings is also second on the team in tackles for loss.
NEWS10 ABC
Jillian Huerter, the youngest member of the Huerter family, announces commitment to Rutgers
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huerter is synonymous with basketball in the Capital Region. The Huerter family has seen four members play at the division one level, and next season, Jillian Huerter will make it five. Jillian Huerter, the youngest of the Huerter family, announced her commitment to Rutgers...
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’
The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
Daily Targum
Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity vandalized on Rosh Hashanah
On Monday, the Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) was informed by a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity of a vandalism incident that occurred outside the organization's house, according to NJ Advance Media. Three broken eggs were found on the sidewalk outside an entrance to the organization's house on...
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
Hurricane Ian leaves some NJ residents stuck in Florida as local utility workers head south
There are some New Jersey residents who are stranded in Florida following Hurricane Ian.
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best-grilled cheese in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. You've likely heard of The Pop Shop in Collingswood, the Toast City Diner in Asbury Park, and the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. But the Melt Factory in Morristown is also a contender. With their extensive menu, you're sure to find a grilled cheese that fits your tastes.
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
When do we turn back the clocks for Daylight Saving Time 2022?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Daylight Saving Time 2022 ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. On that Sunday, before bedtime, most people will “fall back” and set their clocks back one hour — allowing for an extra hour of sleep and returning to Standard Time. In...
New Jersey expected to be spared most of Ian’s impact, but communities are prepared
As Hurricane Ian heads north, New Jersey could see some sort of impact by the weekend.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
quovadisnewspaper.com
New Brunswick Organizes Fourth Annual Oktoberfest
The New Brunswick City Center is holding its fourth annual Oktoberfest in Monument Square Park on Oct. 9 from noon to 5:00 p.m. Locals are welcome to come and celebrate the German traditions. Established in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is a festival that goes on for two weeks, from Sept. 17...
