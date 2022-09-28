ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer travels to take on Ohio State

Tomorrow night, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will be in Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights (5-1-3, 2-0-0) are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in which they have won four times and tied in three games. Rutgers' last match was a 1-1 draw with Fordham....
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Targum

Game week opponent profile: No. 3 Ohio State

After losing its first Big Ten matchup of the season, the Rutgers football team doesn’t catch a break as the program will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on Ohio State. In a game filled with future NFL talent, there is also some history between Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) head coach Greg Schiano and the No. 3 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) head coach Ryan Day. Schiano was the Ohio State defensive coordinator for three seasons and helped Day a lot when he took over in 2018.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Targum

Greg Schiano speaks to media ahead of No. 3 Ohio State

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media ahead of the Scarlet Knights’ (3-1, 0-1) matchup with Ohio State this Saturday. Schiano spoke about the impact of senior linebacker Deion Jennings. The Sicklerville, New Jersey, native is second on the team with 29 tackles, leading all of the linebackers in that category. Jennings is also second on the team in tackles for loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearny, NJ
City
Evanston, IL
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Illinois Sports
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
State
Nebraska State
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’

The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Targum

Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity vandalized on Rosh Hashanah

On Monday, the Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) was informed by a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity of a vandalism incident that occurred outside the organization's house, according to NJ Advance Media. Three broken eggs were found on the sidewalk outside an entrance to the organization's house on...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Stanford University#Purdue University#Knights#Wildcats#Aurea Del Carmen
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best-grilled cheese in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. You've likely heard of The Pop Shop in Collingswood, the Toast City Diner in Asbury Park, and the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. But the Melt Factory in Morristown is also a contender. With their extensive menu, you're sure to find a grilled cheese that fits your tastes.
CLIFTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
quovadisnewspaper.com

New Brunswick Organizes Fourth Annual Oktoberfest

The New Brunswick City Center is holding its fourth annual Oktoberfest in Monument Square Park on Oct. 9 from noon to 5:00 p.m. Locals are welcome to come and celebrate the German traditions. Established in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is a festival that goes on for two weeks, from Sept. 17...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy