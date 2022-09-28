ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run, Ties AL Record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season on Wednesday (September 28) night, tying the American League single-season home run record. Judge hit a 2-run homer in the seventh inning of Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which gave New York a 5-3 lead.
BRONX, NY
Rays Clinch Spot In Playoffs With Win Over Astros

The Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) defeated the Houston Astros (102-55) 7-3 on Friday night in Houston to clinch a spot in the American League playoffs. It is the fourth consecutive year the Rays have made the playoffs, the first time in franchise history they have made the playoffs in four consecutive years.
HOUSTON, TX

