Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary
Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
Rutgers a big underdog in visit to No. 3 Ohio State
Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN) Line: Ohio State by 40 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Ohio State leads 8-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Daily Targum
Game week opponent profile: No. 3 Ohio State
After losing its first Big Ten matchup of the season, the Rutgers football team doesn’t catch a break as the program will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on Ohio State. In a game filled with future NFL talent, there is also some history between Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) head coach Greg Schiano and the No. 3 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) head coach Ryan Day. Schiano was the Ohio State defensive coordinator for three seasons and helped Day a lot when he took over in 2018.
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?
Ohio State third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba (11) suffered an injury during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains why Sonny Styles is 'special' as a freshman defensive back
Freshmen often struggle to find the field early at powerhouse programs. Freshmen defensive backs usually take even longer to develop from the high school ranks to college ball. Sonny Styles isn’t like most freshmen. He’s already proven to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that he’s more than capable of handling...
Daily Targum
No. 10 Rutgers women's soccer ties with No. 8 Northwestern
After a 1-0 win over Maryland on Sunday, the Rutgers women’s soccer team tied with Northwestern 1-1 in Evanston, Illinois, tonight. The No. 10 Scarlet Knights (10-1-1, 2-1-1) came from behind to tie with the No. 8 Wildcats (9-1-2, 3-0-1) in the second half. For the second time in...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
Daily Targum
Greg Schiano speaks to media ahead of No. 3 Ohio State
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media ahead of the Scarlet Knights’ (3-1, 0-1) matchup with Ohio State this Saturday. Schiano spoke about the impact of senior linebacker Deion Jennings. The Sicklerville, New Jersey, native is second on the team with 29 tackles, leading all of the linebackers in that category. Jennings is also second on the team in tackles for loss.
Daily Targum
No. 21 Rutgers field hockey set for weekend of 2 road Big Ten matchups
The Rutgers field hockey team is on the road again for a pair of Big Ten matchups this weekend. The No. 21 Scarlet Knights (6-4, 2-1) are looking to extend their 2-0 road record as they head to Bloomington, Indiana, tomorrow and Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday. Rutgers faces one...
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4
The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Eleven Warriors
Rutgers Game Trailer Has Us Ready Ready For a Fight
Ohio State is ready for a fight when Rutgers comes to Columbus this weekend. "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go. When the bell goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight," Larry Johnson said in the trailer. "It's about time we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today."
Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
wosu.org
The history and future of Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
cityscenecolumbus.com
A look at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dublin
Our youngest daughter, Catie, has been taking temperatures and putting bandages on stuffed animals since she was a little girl. On her 8th birthday, Catie declared that she would someday be a doctor, and she never wavered. Fast forward through the Biomedical Academy in high school, getting accepted into Ohio University’s Early Assurance Program (EAP) as a 17-year-old, majoring in biology with a minor in nutrition as an undergrad, and we arrive at the beginning of Medical School. In a way, the years have been a blur, but in reality, they have been carefully planned and beautifully executed.
