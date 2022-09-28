Read full article on original website
Nord Stream gas ruptures could leak 'unprecedented' amount of this potent greenhouse gas
The leak is comparable to the infamous Aliso Canyon leak in the United States in 2016, which released 97,000 tons of methane into the open air. The difference is that leak was more gradual, occurring over a much longer period.
Baltic Sea pipeline leak will have "significant detrimental" impact on climate, researchers say
Methane escaping from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines that run between Russia and Europe is likely to result in the biggest known gas leak to take place over a short period of time, and highlights the problem of large methane escapes elsewhere around the world, scientists say. There is still...
Trees bulking up and growing faster on excess carbon dioxide in atmosphere, study suggests
Increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have contributed to a rise in wood volume or biomass of forests in the US, according to a new study.The research, published recently in the Journal Nature Communications, found that elevated carbon levels have led to a consistent increase in wood volume in 10 different temperate forest groups across the US.By bulking up this way, trees are helping shield Earth’s ecosystem from the impacts of global warming, say scientists, including those from the Ohio State University.“Forests are taking carbon out of the atmosphere at a rate of about 13 per cent...
It’s Only Going To Get Hotter: Scientists Forecast Rising Temperatures and More Frequent Heatwaves
Researchers find that human activities increase the chance of more intense heat waves. The 19th of July was the hottest day ever recorded in the United Kingdom, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (about 104 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat wave is a preview of the typical summer weather that British citizens can expect in 2050, according to climate forecasters. The heat continues in Europe and the United States today, with more than a third of the nation subject to extreme temperatures.
CNBC
These 7 states have the least air pollution in the U.S.
Breathing cleaner air is vital to your long-term health: It's essential for healthy lungs, improves cognitive function and can even make you happier. The Natural Resources Defense Council also says cleaner air helps avoid an estimated 370,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year and leads to 189,000 fewer hospital admissions for cardiac and respiratory illnesses, such as heart diseases, asthma or pneumonia.
Phys.org
Climate change is turning trees into gluttons
Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines: "It's catastrophic for the climate"
Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
Gas stoves can cause asthma in children and cancer in adults by emitting the same gas pumped out by cars on roads - even when they're turned off
Gas stoves can give children asthma and put adults at risk of cancer by emitting the same particles belched out by cars and trucks - and can do so even when they're switched off, scientists warn. Dr Jonathan Levy, an environmental health professor at Boston University, wrote for The Conversation...
Phys.org
Air pollution can amplify negative effects of climate change, new study finds
The impacts of air pollution on human health, economies, and agriculture differ drastically depending on where on the planet the pollutants are emitted, according to a new study that could potentially incentivize certain countries to cut climate-changing emissions. Led by the University of Texas at Austin and the University of...
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
Company's vertical-farming technology enables it to produce algae from clean energy
The Israeli startup VAXA uses algae to transform renewable energy into sustainable nourishment. Microalgae can grow indoors using their vertical farming technique, regardless of the weather outside. The sealed and bio-secured module, which is embedded with pink glowing lights (UV LEDs), enables year-round production of high-quality, pathogen-free, fresh algae with...
Science News
Gas flares are leaking five times as much methane than previously thought
In many oil and gas producing regions, flames light the sky. The flares burn off 98 percent of the escaping natural gas, oil and gas companies claim. But observations of three U.S. oil and gas fields show efficiency is only around 91 percent, scientists report in the Sept. 30 Science. Making up the difference would be the equivalent of taking nearly 3 million cars off the road.
US News and World Report
U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
Scientists Turn Plastic Into Diamonds In Breakthrough
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than a billion miles away from Earth, on the ice giants of Neptune and Uranus, diamonds are forever. This isn’t cosmic poetry, but a reasonable scientific conclusion: We know that under extreme pressures and high temperatures miles beneath a planet’s surface, hydrocarbons are pummeled into a crystalline bling coveted by the affianced. But on far-flung Neptune and Uranus, the Universe’s diamond-making process is a bit more curious. Since the 1970s, scientists believed that diamonds might actually rain down toward the mostly slushy planets’ rocky interiors—a diamond rain, if you will.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
beefmagazine.com
U.S. beef industry’s better genetics reduce carbon emissions
“General genetic improvement in the North American beef herd is doing a good job of improving emissions intensity. Improving profitability and production efficiency through genetic selection is doing a good job for the carbon footprint of beef,” explained John Crowley, a consultant with AbacusBio Ltd. Crowley was a featured speaker during the 2022 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Symposium June 2 in Las Cruces, N.M.
World on brink of five ‘disastrous’ climate tipping points, study finds
The climate crisis has driven the world to the brink of multiple “disastrous” tipping points, according to a major study. It shows five dangerous tipping points may already have been passed due to the 1.1C of global heating caused by humanity to date. These include the collapse of...
Phys.org
Are extreme heat waves happening more than expected? Research says not yet
When the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave peaked at 121 degrees Fahrenheit, it buckled roads, melted power lines, killed hundreds and led to a devastating wildfire. Climate scientists were shocked to see heat so severe. New research by climate scientist and statistician Karen McKinnon shows the scientific community was right...
