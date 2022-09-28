Identification of stable housekeeping genes for induced pluripotent stem cells and -derived endothelial cells for drug testing

Read full article on original website
Immunology of cell death in cancer and infection
A significant amount of research investigations, spanning several decades, has unequivocally determined that cell death pathways, and their multi-faceted immunomodulatory activity, has major implications for health and disease [1, 2]. The role of cell death immunology is particularly impactful in the context of cancer or infection [3, 4]. Harsh conditions, resulting from infection orchestrated by pathogenic microbes (especially bacteria or viruses) or due to physicochemical stressors within tumour microenvironment (TME), induce cell death in specific target cells [5, 6]. In case of infections, such target cells predominantly consist of cells against which pathogenic microbes show specific tropism (e.g., epithelial, or immune cells) [7], or cells that die during host level-responses against the infection (e.g., neutrophils, macrophages, or T cells) [8]. In case of cancer, such target cells predominantly consist of cancer cells unable to cope with genetic instability or TME-associated stressors (e.g., hypoxia, acidosis, or nutrient-deprivation), followed by immune cells that die due to TME-associated stressors (e.g., neutrophils, dendritic cells) or cancer-driven direct induction of dysfunction or exhaustion (e.g., CD8+T cells) [6, 9, 10]. Such cell death induced due to the progression of infection or a tumour, largely supports rather than suppress, the severity of disease and patient mortality [11]. Therapeutic interventions aimed at disease amelioration also operate via induction of cell death, especially in the case of cancer, e.g., conventional cytotoxic therapies (like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy) [12, 13], and immunotherapies (like immune checkpoint blockers [ICBs], T cell-based therapies, dendritic cell [DC] vaccines, and oncolytic viruses) [14,15,16]. Although the primary aim of therapies against infection is not orientated toward cell death induction per se, yet this could be a potential side-effect of several such modalities e.g., antibiotics or anti-viral medications [17].
Human thymoma-associated mutation of the GTF2I transcription factor impairs thymic epithelial progenitor differentiation in mice
Few human tumours present with a recurrent pathognomonic mutation in a transcription factor. Thymomas are an exception, with the majority of some subtypes exhibiting a distinct somatically acquired missense mutation in the general transcription factor GTF2I. Co-dominant expression of wild-type andÂ mutated forms of Gtf2i in the mouse thymic epithelium is associated with aberrant thymic architecture and reduced thymopoietic activity. Phenotypic and molecular characterization of the mutant epithelium indicates that medullary differentiation is particularly affected as a result of impaired differentiation of bi-potent epithelial progenitors. The resulting gene expression signature is dominated by that of immature cortex-like thymic epithelial cells. TCR repertoire analysis of the cytopenic T cell compartment indicates efficient intrathymic selection; hence, despite marked homeostatic proliferation of T cell clones, autoimmunity is not observed. Thus, our transgenic mouse model recapitulates some aspects of the pathophysiology of a genetically defined type of human thymoma.
IAP antagonist GDC-0917 is more potent than Debio1143 in promoting cell death, c-IAP1 degradation and tumor growth inhibition
Proper regulation of cell death and survival is essential for cellular homeostasis. Inhibitor of apoptosis (IAP) proteins play pivotal roles in cellular survival by blocking cell death, modulating signal transduction, and affecting cellular proliferation. By contributing to the evasion of cell death, IAP proteins enhance the resistance of cancer cells to treatment with antitumor agents and impact tumor progression. IAP proteins can be negated by SMAC (second mitochondrial activator of caspases) and SMAC-mimicking IAP antagonists [1]. IAP antagonism results in the activation of noncanonical NF-kB signaling and TNF-mediated cell death [2,3,4]. A number of IAP antagonists have been tested in clinic with overall favorable pharmacological properties, for example, GDC-0917 [1, 5], and Debio1143 (SM-406, AT-406, xevinapant) [6,7,8]. It was recently reported that IAP antagonist Debio1143 exhibits an 18-fold higher concentration in tumors than in plasma of cancer patients, which could lead to an inherently higher therapeutic index [9]. Here, we compare the cell death-inducing and anti-tumor capabilities of GDC-0917 and Debio1143, and investigate their tumor and plasma concentrations in two preclinical mouse tumor models. We find that GDC-0917 is more potent in cells and in vivo compared to Debio1143 and could not verify the tumor-selective tissue distribution previously reported albeit in non-clinical systems. Thus, we conclude that c-IAP1 degradation and cell death induction are better predictors of the potential application of IAP antagonists in the clinical setting than tumor to plasma exposure ratios.
Using Flow Cytometry in Combination with Cell Proliferation Assays
What are flow cytometry and cell proliferation assays used for?. How do flow cytometers organize cells for proliferation assays?. Flow cytometry is a high throughput method of cell analysis that utilizes carefully designed flow systems to pass cells or other particles in a single file by a laser detector, allowing the size and state of the cell to be inferred by transition time and optical density.
A new method for inducing mesenchymal stem cells from iPS cells without using animal-derived components
A group led by Associate Professor Makoto Ikeya has established a new method to generate mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from iPS cells via neural crest cells (NCCs) without animal-derived elements. It is expected to be used for cell therapy with MSC. MSCs are stem cells that exist in the adult...
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
Covid vaccination linked to slight increase in menstrual cycle, NIH study confirms
A study funded by the NIH found that Covid vaccination was linked to a temporary increase in women's menstrual cycles by an average of less than a day. Nearly 20,000 people participated in the study across Canada, the U.K., the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world who received one of nine different vaccines.
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Daily preventive zinc supplementation increases the antibody response against pathogenic Escherichia coli in children with zinc insufficiency: a randomised controlled trial
Zinc deficiency impairs the antibody-mediated immune response and is common in children from lower-income countries. This study aimed to investigate the impact of different zinc supplementation regimens (7, 10 or 20Â mg/day elemental zinc)-therapeutic dispersible zinc tablets (TZ), daily multiple micronutrient powder (MNP), daily preventive zinc tablets (PZ) and placebo powder (control)-and compare between baseline and endline antibody production against pathogenic Escherichia coli in Laotian children (aged 6"“23Â months). Fifty representative plasma samples of each treatment group were randomly selected from 512 children to determine anti-E. coli IgG antibody levels and avidity. Of the 200 children, 78.5% had zinc deficiency (plasma zinc concentration"‰<"‰65Â Âµg/dL) and 40% had anaemia before receiving zinc supplementation. aAfter receiving the TZ, MNP or PZ regimen, the plasma anti-E. coli IgG levels were significantly increased compared with baseline; the effect on the antibody level was more pronounced in children with zinc deficiency. Interestingly, there was increased anti-E. coli IgG avidity in the control and PZ groups. This study suggests that PZ might be the optimal zinc supplementation regimen to increase both the quantity and quality of antibody responses in children with zinc deficiency. Clinical trial registration: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02428647 (NCT02428647, 29/04/2015).
Editorial: Exploiting the effect of dietary fibre on the gut microbiota in patients with pelvic radiotherapy
Even though the literature shows limited data regarding the epidemiological studies on dietary fibres in malignancies reduction, these nutritional components proved their efficacy in modulating general health status, reducing abdominal disease-associated symptoms, diminishing the inflammation connected with cancerous pathologies, and in health recovery after pelvic cancer radiotherapy. Lately, the modulation...
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Correction: Two-drug versus three-drug induction chemotherapy in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia: a randomized controlled trial
In this article the affiliation details for Shilpi Chaudhary and Reema Bisht were incorrectly assigned as '3' but should have been '2'. Department of Medical Oncology, Cancer Institute (WIA) Adyar, Chennai, India. Venkatraman Radhakrishnan,Â Cherian Thampy,Â Ankit Batra,Â Praveen Kumar Shenoy,Â Hemanth KumarÂ &Â Trivadi S. Ganesan...
Publisher Correction: Unjamming overcomes kinetic and proliferation arrest in terminally differentiated cells and promotes collective motility of carcinoma
Correction to: Nature Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-019-0425-1, published online 22 July 2019. In the version of this article initially published, equation (1) in the Methods section, now reading \(F = \frac{4}{3}\frac{E}{{\left( {1 - v^2} \right)}}\sqrt {R\delta ^3}\), was missing a delta symbol following "R". The symbol has now been restored in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Longitudinal liquid biopsy anticipates hyperprogression and early death in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionised treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC), but a proportion of patients had no clinical benefit and even experienced detrimental effects. This study aims to characterise patients experiencing hyperprogression (HPD) and early death (ED) by longitudinal liquid biopsy. Methods. aNSCLC receiving ICIs were...
Author Correction: Dysfunctional ERG signaling drives pulmonary vascular aging and persistent fibrosis
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31890-4, published online 25 July 2022. The original version of this article contained errors in Figure 3d"“f and Figure 4f"“h, in which the scale bars were white, instead of colored. These errors have been corrected in the PDF and HTML version of the article.
Understanding water transport through graphene-based nanochannels via experimental control of slip length
The water transport along graphene-based nanochannels has gained significant interest. However, experimental access to the influence of defects and impurities on transport poses a critical knowledge gap. Here, we investigate the water transport of cation intercalated graphene oxide membranes. The cations act as water-attracting impurities on the channel walls. Via water transport experiments, we show that the slip length of the nanochannels decay exponentially with the hydrated diameter of the intercalated cations, confirming that water transport is governed by the interaction between water molecules and the impurities on the channel wall. The exponential decay of slip length approximates non-slip conditions. This offers experimental support for the use of the Hagen-Poiseuille equation in graphene-based nanochannels, which was previously only confirmed by simulations. Our study gives valuable feedback to theoretical predictions of the water transport along graphene-based channels with water-attracting impurities.
Do patients with unilateral macular neovascularization type 3 need AREDS supplements to slow the progression to advanced age-related macular degeneration?
The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), which was launched in 1992, demonstrated that oral supplements of antioxidant vitamins and minerals have beneficial effects in patients who develop advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in those with at least intermediate AMD, defined as bilateral large drusen with or without pigment changes [1]. An individual eye was classified as having progressed to advanced AMD when it develops a vision-threatening lesion. These lesions included geographic atrophy involving the fovea and macular neovascularization (MNV).
Genome wide DNA methylation analysis identifies novel molecular subgroups and predicts survival in neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is the most common malignancy in infancy, accounting for 15% of childhood cancer deaths. Outcome for the high-risk disease remains poor. DNA-methylation patterns are significantly altered in all cancer types and can be utilised for disease stratification. Methods. Genome-wide DNA methylation (n"‰="‰223), gene expression (n"‰="‰130), genetic/clinical data (n"‰="‰213), whole-exome...
