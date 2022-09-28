Identification of stable housekeeping genes for induced pluripotent stem cells and -derived endothelial cells for drug testing

A significant amount of research investigations, spanning several decades, has unequivocally determined that cell death pathways, and their multi-faceted immunomodulatory activity, has major implications for health and disease [1, 2]. The role of cell death immunology is particularly impactful in the context of cancer or infection [3, 4]. Harsh conditions, resulting from infection orchestrated by pathogenic microbes (especially bacteria or viruses) or due to physicochemical stressors within tumour microenvironment (TME), induce cell death in specific target cells [5, 6]. In case of infections, such target cells predominantly consist of cells against which pathogenic microbes show specific tropism (e.g., epithelial, or immune cells) [7], or cells that die during host level-responses against the infection (e.g., neutrophils, macrophages, or T cells) [8]. In case of cancer, such target cells predominantly consist of cancer cells unable to cope with genetic instability or TME-associated stressors (e.g., hypoxia, acidosis, or nutrient-deprivation), followed by immune cells that die due to TME-associated stressors (e.g., neutrophils, dendritic cells) or cancer-driven direct induction of dysfunction or exhaustion (e.g., CD8+T cells) [6, 9, 10]. Such cell death induced due to the progression of infection or a tumour, largely supports rather than suppress, the severity of disease and patient mortality [11]. Therapeutic interventions aimed at disease amelioration also operate via induction of cell death, especially in the case of cancer, e.g., conventional cytotoxic therapies (like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy) [12, 13], and immunotherapies (like immune checkpoint blockers [ICBs], T cell-based therapies, dendritic cell [DC] vaccines, and oncolytic viruses) [14,15,16]. Although the primary aim of therapies against infection is not orientated toward cell death induction per se, yet this could be a potential side-effect of several such modalities e.g., antibiotics or anti-viral medications [17].

