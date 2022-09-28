Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: MOG analogues to explore the MCT2 pharmacophore, Î±-ketoglutarate biology and cellular effects of N-oxalylglycine
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03805-y, published online 26 August 2022. The original version of this Article was missing several references in the following paragraph in the Introduction:. "In addition to MOG, MCT2 transports endogenous monocarboxylates ranging from pyruvate and lactate to larger ketone bodies such as Î²-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, Î±-ketoisovalerate and...
IFLScience
Alternative To COVID-19 Vaccines Neutralizes All Known Strains, Including Omicron
Scientists from the University of Tel Aviv have identified and isolated two new antibodies that appeared to have great efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The team found that the two had a combined neutralization efficacy against all strains – including the currently dominant one – of up to 95 percent.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Nature.com
Daily briefing: How to clean indoor air of viruses and pollutants
How open windows, adequate ventilation and ultraviolet sterilization can clean the air — and regulation can stop pollutants at the source. Plus, peek under the surface of Mars and hunt a cryptic lineage of SARS-CoV-2 through the sewers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Reply to: How many SARS-CoV-2 "viroporins" are really ion channels?
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03670-9, published online 25 August 2022. In the original Article the doi was missing in the sentence: REPLYING TO N. Harrison Communications Biology Matters arising [doi to be added later] 2022. This has now been corrected to read REPLYING TO N. L. Harrison Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03669-2...
Daily Beast
New Discovery Can Kill COVID With ‘Hugs’—but There’s a Catch
Scientists have identified a molecule that just loves SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It loves it so much that it “hugs” it, practically to death—binding so tightly to the virus that the virus can’t infect our cells. The discovery of this molecule, a so-called “HR2...
Nature.com
Dual-use research needs international oversight
Simon Whitby ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5022-32860, Malcolm Dando ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2101-05771 &. Lijun Shang ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5925-59032. University of Bradford, Bradford, UK. Malcolm Dando. University of Bradford, Bradford, UK. Lijun Shang. London Metropolitan University, London, UK. There is a worldwide deficit in expertise and training of ethical-review personnel (see, for example, go.nature.com/3rkpt1b). This is...
Nature.com
Author Correction: P-block single-metal-site tin/nitrogen-doped carbon fuel cell cathode catalyst for oxygen reduction reaction
Department of Chemistry, The Electrochemical Energy, Catalysis and Material Science Laboratory, Chemical Engineering Division, Technical University Berlin, Berlin, Germany. Fang Luo,Â Ju Wen,Â Fabio DionigiÂ &Â Peter Strasser. ICGM, Univ. Montpellier, CNRS, ENSCM, Montpellier, France. Aaron Roy,Â Moulay Tahar Sougrati,Â Ismail Can Oguz,Â Tzonka MinevaÂ &Â...
A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants
The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
Nature.com
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
Nature.com
Daily preventive zinc supplementation increases the antibody response against pathogenic Escherichia coli in children with zinc insufficiency: a randomised controlled trial
Zinc deficiency impairs the antibody-mediated immune response and is common in children from lower-income countries. This study aimed to investigate the impact of different zinc supplementation regimens (7, 10 or 20Â mg/day elemental zinc)-therapeutic dispersible zinc tablets (TZ), daily multiple micronutrient powder (MNP), daily preventive zinc tablets (PZ) and placebo powder (control)-and compare between baseline and endline antibody production against pathogenic Escherichia coli in Laotian children (aged 6"“23Â months). Fifty representative plasma samples of each treatment group were randomly selected from 512 children to determine anti-E. coli IgG antibody levels and avidity. Of the 200 children, 78.5% had zinc deficiency (plasma zinc concentration"‰<"‰65Â Âµg/dL) and 40% had anaemia before receiving zinc supplementation. aAfter receiving the TZ, MNP or PZ regimen, the plasma anti-E. coli IgG levels were significantly increased compared with baseline; the effect on the antibody level was more pronounced in children with zinc deficiency. Interestingly, there was increased anti-E. coli IgG avidity in the control and PZ groups. This study suggests that PZ might be the optimal zinc supplementation regimen to increase both the quantity and quality of antibody responses in children with zinc deficiency. Clinical trial registration: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02428647 (NCT02428647, 29/04/2015).
Nature.com
Quantitative lung ultrasound detects dynamic changes in lung recruitment in the preterm lamb
Lung ultrasound (LUS) may not detect small, dynamic changes in lung volume. Mean greyscale measurement using computer-assisted image analysis (Q-LUSMGV) may improve the precision of these measurements. Methods. Preterm lambs (n"‰="‰40) underwent LUS of the dependent or non-dependent lung during static pressure"“volume curve mapping. Total and regional lung volumes were...
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
MedicalXpress
Measuring concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine among Japanese internet users through search queries
Using a vaccine concern index based on internet searches on the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers from NAIST find that "adverse reaction" searches positively correlate with adoption, which may help online resources encourage vaccination. The study appears in Scientific Reports. Since becoming available, vaccines against COVID-19 have been vital in preventing deaths....
Nature.com
Feed utilization efficiency and ruminal metabolites in beef cattle fed with cassava pulp fermented yeast waste replacement soybean meal
The purpose of this study was to see how substituting cassava pulp fermented yeast waste (CSYW) for soybean meal (SBM) in a concentrate affected feed intake, digestibility, and rumen fermentation in Thai native beef cattle. In this study, four male Thai native beef cattle with an average age of 15.0"‰Â±"‰25.0Â months and body weights of 140"‰Â±"‰5.0Â kg were used. The experimental design was a 4"‰Ã—"‰4 Latin squared design, with dietary treatments of CSYW replacing SBM at 0, 33, 67, and 100% in the concentrate mixture. It was discovered that the presence of CSYW had no negative impact on feed intake, nutritional intake, or apparent digestibility (p"‰>"‰0.05). CSYW had no significant effects on ruminal pH or temperature (p"‰>"‰0.05). When the amount of CSYW in the diet increased, the rumen ammonia"“nitrogen concentration increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). Blood urea nitrogen was not affected by CSYW (p"‰>"‰0.05). The total bacterial population increased when the diet's CSYW amount was increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). Feeding CSYW to beef cattle had no influence on total volatile fatty acid, acetic acid (C2), or butyric acid (C4) proportions (p"‰>"‰0.05). The concentration of propionic acid (C3) and the C2:C3 ratio increased when the amount of CSYW in the diet was increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). In conclusion, CSYW can completely replace SBM in a concentrate diet for beef cattle with no adverse effects on feed utilization or rumen fermentation while the total bacterial population and C3 concentration increase.
