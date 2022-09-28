ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

CoinDesk

Crypto Is Quietly Thriving in Sub-Saharan Africa: Chainalysis Report

Small retail payments in Sub-Saharan Africa are powering exceptional crypto adoption and usage, with the region conducting the world’s highest proportion (80%) of crypto retail payments of less than $1,000, according to a report by blockchain data firm Chainalysis. The report also highlights how peer-to-peer transactions are more common...
Vox

Chips are the new oil. There are no reserves.

In a single day, we interact with hundreds of computer chips, most no larger than a penny. These tiny circuits power everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles, and they’re largely responsible for our increasingly computerized lives. But in recent months, the world’s dependence on these chips has also put them at the center of mounting tensions between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan.
bloomberglaw.com

Gatsby, the Dollar, and the World Falling Apart: John Authers

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Thoughts in the currency market are turning toward the Plaza Hotel. The stately pile at the southeast corner of Central Park has a lasting place in American culture as the scene of Tom Buchanan’s confrontation with Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby; in the financial world, it has lasting fame as the place where world finance ministers and central bankers came together in September 1985 to agree on intervening to weaken the dollar against the West German deutsche mark and the Japanese yen. The effect was dramatic (if not as dramatic as Daisy Buchanan’s choice between her husband and her lover):
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Can Changes to LSE Listing Rules Attract More IPOs?

The London Stock Exchange has a problem: Delistings and too few initial public offerings have combined to shrink the LSE at one of the fastest rates among the global stock exchanges. In the first half of this year, IPO activity in the UK represented only slightly more than 11% of...
Salon

In Pakistan, 33 million people have been displaced in floods

Since mid-June, the worst floods in living memory have impacted more than 33 million people in Pakistan — now one-third underwater. As the country deals with the aftermath of the devastation and links with global warming become clearer, a demand for climate reparations from the world's top emitting countries is gaining momentum ahead of the annual global climate talks, COP27.
BBC

Cost of living: Energy bills rise but help cushions blow

Energy prices rose for millions of households on Saturday, but the increase has been cushioned by a government cap on the cost per unit. It stepped in after an 80% increase in domestic gas and electricity bills was earmarked for the first half of winter. A typical annual bill has...
AFP

Strong US dollar an unstoppable force endangering other currencies

The dazzling rise of the US dollar, which has hit one record after another, is raising fears of a currency crash of a severity not seen since the 1997 Asian financial crisis reverberated around the world.  Fear of destabilization brings back memories of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which was triggered by the devaluation of the Thai baht. 
BBC

Emergency Bank move will not solve the problem

This is an immense show of force from the Bank of England trying to calm borrowing markets. It is already having an impact. It also raises some questions. First and foremost it underlines that this is a crisis, with the Bank responding in emergency mode. The clear cause was the chancellor's mini-budget, leading to a loss of market confidence, and spiralling borrowing rates on government debt.
