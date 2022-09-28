Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Amoolya H. Singh. Present address: GRAIL, Menlo Park, CA, USA. These authors contributed equally: Russell...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Variability measurements provide additional value to shear wave elastography in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86979-5, published online 01 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Study design', the approval number of the Ethics Committee was incorrect. As a result,. "The study was conducted with the approval of...
Nature.com
Cross-ancestry meta-analysis of opioid use disorder uncovers novel loci with predominant effects in brain regions associated with addiction
Despite an estimated heritability of ~50%, genome-wide association studies of opioid use disorder (OUD) have revealed few genome-wide significant loci. We conducted a cross-ancestry meta-analysis of OUD in the Million Veteran Program (N"‰="‰425,944). In addition to known exonic variants in OPRM1 and FURIN, we identified intronic variants in RABEPK, FBXW4, NCAM1 and KCNN1. A meta-analysis including other datasets identified a locus in TSNARE1. In total, we identified 14 loci for OUD, 12 of which are novel. Significant genetic correlations were identified for 127 traits, including psychiatric disorders and other substance use-related traits. The only significantly enriched cell-type group was CNS, with gene expression enrichment in brain regions previously associated with substance use disorders. These findings increase our understanding of the biological basis of OUD and provide further evidence that it is a brain disease, which may help to reduce stigma and inform efforts to address the opioid epidemic.
Nature.com
PD-1 combination therapy with IL-2 modifies CD8 T cell exhaustion program
Combination therapy with PD-1 blockade and IL-2 is highly effective during chronic lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infection1. Here we examine the underlying basis for this synergy. We show that PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy, in contrast to PD-1 monotherapy, substantially changes the differentiation program of the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+Â T cells and results in the generation of transcriptionally and epigenetically distinct effector CD8+Â T cells that resemble highly functional effector CD8+Â T cells seen after an acute viral infection. The generation of these qualitatively superior CD8+ T cells that mediate viral control underlies the synergy between PD-1 and IL-2. Our results show that the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+ T cells, also referred to as precursors of exhausted CD8+ T cells, are not fate-locked into the exhaustion program and their differentiation trajectory can be changed by IL-2 signals. These virus-specific effector CD8+ T cells emerging from the stem-like CD8+ T cells after combination therapy expressed increased levels of the high-affinity IL-2 trimeric (CD25"“CD122"“CD132) receptor. This was not seen after PD-1 blockade alone. Finally, we show that CD25 engagement with IL-2 has an important role in the observed synergy between IL-2 cytokine and PD-1 blockade. Either blocking CD25 with an antibody or using a mutated version of IL-2 that does not bind to CD25 but still binds to CD122 and CD132 almost completely abrogated the synergistic effects observed after PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy. There is considerable interest in PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy for patients with cancer2,3, and our fundamental studies defining the underlying mechanisms of how IL-2 synergizes with PD-1 blockade should inform these human translational studies.
Nature.com
Research round-up: psychedelic medicine
Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
msn.com
New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline
As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Nature.com
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
MedicalXpress
Team develops behavioral test to detect early risk of Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that damages a person's ability to think, remember, and perform basic functions. According to the National Institutes of Health, Alzheimer's affects more than 6 million Americans, mostly ages 65 and older. Though the neurological damage from the disease is irreversible, early detection and intervention has been shown to slow its progression.
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Unjamming overcomes kinetic and proliferation arrest in terminally differentiated cells and promotes collective motility of carcinoma
Correction to: Nature Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-019-0425-1, published online 22 July 2019. In the version of this article initially published, equation (1) in the Methods section, now reading \(F = \frac{4}{3}\frac{E}{{\left( {1 - v^2} \right)}}\sqrt {R\delta ^3}\), was missing a delta symbol following "R". The symbol has now been restored in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
MedicalXpress
Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain
Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Nonclassicality detection from few Fock-state probabilities
Correction to: npj Quantum Information https://doi.org/10.1038/s41534-022-00538-y, published online 18 March 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article few sentences were included errorneously "We also gratefully acknowledge support by national funding from MEYS and European Union's Horizon 2020 (2014"“2020) research and innovation framework programme under grant agreement No. 731473 (project 8C20002 ShoQC). Project ShoQC has received funding from the QuantERA ERA-NET Cofund in Quantum Technologies implemented within the European Unions Horizon 2020 Programme. R.F. and L.L. acknowledge grant No. GA19-14988S of the Czech Science Foundation. R.F. also acknowledges support from the MEYS of Czech Republic by the project LTAUSA19099." that should have been removed. The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Biogenic silver nanoparticles-modified forward osmosis membranes with mitigated internal concentration polarization and enhanced antibacterial properties
In this article the affiliation details for Jun Jie Wu were incorrectly given as 'School of Engineering and Computing Sciences, Durham University, Durham, DH1 3LE, UK' but should have been 'Department of Engineering, Durham University, Durham DH1 3LE, UK'. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Urban Pollutant...
Nature.com
Longitudinal liquid biopsy anticipates hyperprogression and early death in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionised treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC), but a proportion of patients had no clinical benefit and even experienced detrimental effects. This study aims to characterise patients experiencing hyperprogression (HPD) and early death (ED) by longitudinal liquid biopsy. Methods. aNSCLC receiving ICIs were...
Nature.com
Genome wide DNA methylation analysis identifies novel molecular subgroups and predicts survival in neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is the most common malignancy in infancy, accounting for 15% of childhood cancer deaths. Outcome for the high-risk disease remains poor. DNA-methylation patterns are significantly altered in all cancer types and can be utilised for disease stratification. Methods. Genome-wide DNA methylation (n"‰="‰223), gene expression (n"‰="‰130), genetic/clinical data (n"‰="‰213), whole-exome...
Nature.com
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Reply to: How many SARS-CoV-2 "viroporins" are really ion channels?
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03670-9, published online 25 August 2022. In the original Article the doi was missing in the sentence: REPLYING TO N. Harrison Communications Biology Matters arising [doi to be added later] 2022. This has now been corrected to read REPLYING TO N. L. Harrison Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03669-2...
Nature.com
Novel antihypertensive agents for resistant hypertension: what does the future hold?
Finding complementary compelling novel therapeutic agents for better control of blood pressure in people with resistant hypertension is moving into unchartered territory. The latest therapeutic developments explore approaches in the clinical arena that were either not examined or could only be examined in animal models two decades ago. Four main mechanisms have now been explored and operationalized in drug development: (a) mineralocorticoid receptor blockade using a nonsteroidal structure with many fewer side effects, (b) an aminopeptidase A inhibitor that has central effects on vasopressin, (c) a combined endothelin A and B receptor blocker and (d) an aldosterone synthase inhibitor devoid of glucocorticoid activity. All these agents are either completing Phase II development and starting Phase III or are involved in the ongoing recruitment of Phase III trials. Additionally, novel agents use antisense inhibition to block angiotensinogen development in the liver. These agents are discussed only for completeness, as they are still in Phase II trial development. Last, another agent that was initially being developed as an antihypertensive and once the data were reviewed by the company clearly showed efficacy as a heart failure agent was sacubitril/valsartan, which was ultimately approved. However, there are some discussions about reinvigorating the quest for an indication for hypertension, although no such steps have been formally initiated.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Melting enhancement of PCM in a finned tube latent heat thermal energy storage
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15797-0, published online 07 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Obai Younis, which was incorrectly given as Obai Younes. Furthermore, the Acknowledgments section contained an error in the Grant Code,. "The authors extend their appreciation...
