Law

bloomberglaw.com

Why Lawyers Reject Non-Attorney Firm Ownership

When the American Bar Association voted this summer to reaffirm its longstanding policy that only lawyers should be allowed to own law firms, critics warned the decision thwarts innovation and keeps legal services out of reach for low- and middle-income consumers. Nothing could be further from the truth. Invested Interest.
Parents demanding social media companies help prevent online drug sales

It's been more than two years since Amy Neville lost her son Alex after the 14-year-old took a fentanyl-laced pill he found through Snapchat."I wish there was still that shady drug dealer down the street in the alley because Alex was a big chicken," said Amy. "He would have never put himself in that type of situation. But the fact that this dark thing was brought into the light through social media — it made it very easy to be done."The former Aliso Viejo yoga instructor is now the vice president of Void a nonprofit advocating against illicit drugs, particularly...
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Big Law Attorney’s Trump Role Brings Risk, Possible Reward

Christopher Kise is taking a risk in representing Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case—one that could give him new career opportunities, even in the White House, or foreclose others. On the reward side, success would burnish Kise’s reputation in Republican circles and possibly open the door to an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kathy English: Journalists must explain our work to our readers

Journalists do our jobs in the belief that journalism — at its best — matters to citizens the world over. As journalists around the globe unite today on this World News Day to proclaim publicly that journalism makes a difference, we must not turn away from the discouraging fact — as stated in the 2022 Reuters Institute, Digital News Report — that, “the connection between journalism and the public may be fraying.”
bloomberglaw.com

Retiring California Chief Justice Takes Top Public Policy Job

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will lead the Public Policy Institute of California, the nonprofit research entity said Wednesday. Cantil-Sakauye decided in July not to run for a second 12-year term at the state high court. Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become chief justice. Guerrero was confirmed last month and will stand in a pro forma election in November.
bloomberglaw.com

Warhol Case Hits High Court as Patent Fights Wait on Sideline

Fair use case involving Prince photo set for argument this term. Court has dodged substantive patent questions for several years. As the US Supreme Court readies itself to hear a fight over Andy Warhol art in the first non-software copyright fair use case in decades, intellectual property practitioners wonder if the court will end a dry spell for patent cases.
bloomberglaw.com

Patent Judge Joins Sterne Kessler’s Electronics Practice Group

Jennifer Meyer Chagnon, who served as lead administrative patent judge at the US Patent and Trademark Office, has joined Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox in Washington, D.C., as counsel in its electronics practice group, the firm said Thursday. Chagnon will assist clients with Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges and...
