It's been more than two years since Amy Neville lost her son Alex after the 14-year-old took a fentanyl-laced pill he found through Snapchat."I wish there was still that shady drug dealer down the street in the alley because Alex was a big chicken," said Amy. "He would have never put himself in that type of situation. But the fact that this dark thing was brought into the light through social media — it made it very easy to be done."The former Aliso Viejo yoga instructor is now the vice president of Void a nonprofit advocating against illicit drugs, particularly...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO