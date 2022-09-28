Read full article on original website
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
bloomberglaw.com
Why Lawyers Reject Non-Attorney Firm Ownership
When the American Bar Association voted this summer to reaffirm its longstanding policy that only lawyers should be allowed to own law firms, critics warned the decision thwarts innovation and keeps legal services out of reach for low- and middle-income consumers. Nothing could be further from the truth. Invested Interest.
LAW・
A year after bombshell Facebook disclosure, fight for kids’ online safety forges ahead
Efforts to regulate how tech companies collect and use children’s data gained momentum in the U.S. in the past year — a push supporters credit to a former Facebook product manager who took Washington and Silicon Valley by storm a year ago when she released hundreds of internal documents that offered a peek inside how the social media behemoth operates.
KIDS・
thesource.com
Court Upholds Texas Law That Would Force Tech Companies To Allow Hate Speech, Abuse, and Misinformation on Their Platforms
On September 16, 2022, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court’s decision that had blocked a highly controversial Texas law prohibiting tech companies from moderating content based on viewpoint. In September 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed bill HB20 into law, claiming it would stop “a dangerous movement...
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
Parents demanding social media companies help prevent online drug sales
It's been more than two years since Amy Neville lost her son Alex after the 14-year-old took a fentanyl-laced pill he found through Snapchat."I wish there was still that shady drug dealer down the street in the alley because Alex was a big chicken," said Amy. "He would have never put himself in that type of situation. But the fact that this dark thing was brought into the light through social media — it made it very easy to be done."The former Aliso Viejo yoga instructor is now the vice president of Void a nonprofit advocating against illicit drugs, particularly...
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-Big Law Attorney’s Trump Role Brings Risk, Possible Reward
Christopher Kise is taking a risk in representing Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case—one that could give him new career opportunities, even in the White House, or foreclose others. On the reward side, success would burnish Kise’s reputation in Republican circles and possibly open the door to an...
NFL・
Trump officials sabotaged the Biden transition in petty ways, including stuffing photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit, book says
The Biden transition team faced numerous obstacles from Trump's outgoing White House team, says an upcoming book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kathy English: Journalists must explain our work to our readers
Journalists do our jobs in the belief that journalism — at its best — matters to citizens the world over. As journalists around the globe unite today on this World News Day to proclaim publicly that journalism makes a difference, we must not turn away from the discouraging fact — as stated in the 2022 Reuters Institute, Digital News Report — that, “the connection between journalism and the public may be fraying.”
Google rolls out tool for users to request excluding search results that contain private information
Google on Wednesday said it has begun rolling out an option for users to request excluding search results featuring their phone numbers and other sensitive personal information, potentially adding an extra layer of protection for private data online.
bloomberglaw.com
Retiring California Chief Justice Takes Top Public Policy Job
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will lead the Public Policy Institute of California, the nonprofit research entity said Wednesday. Cantil-Sakauye decided in July not to run for a second 12-year term at the state high court. Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become chief justice. Guerrero was confirmed last month and will stand in a pro forma election in November.
DeSantis’s pleas for hurricane aid raise hackles amid vast partisan divide
The Florida governor passes the hat for disaster relief.
Google launches 'Results about you' to remove personal information from search results
Google has launched its "Results about you" feature for U.S. users on Search. This new tool will allow users to request the removal of any personal information about themselves if they have appeared in a search result.
bloomberglaw.com
Warhol Case Hits High Court as Patent Fights Wait on Sideline
Fair use case involving Prince photo set for argument this term. Court has dodged substantive patent questions for several years. As the US Supreme Court readies itself to hear a fight over Andy Warhol art in the first non-software copyright fair use case in decades, intellectual property practitioners wonder if the court will end a dry spell for patent cases.
bloomberglaw.com
Patent Judge Joins Sterne Kessler’s Electronics Practice Group
Jennifer Meyer Chagnon, who served as lead administrative patent judge at the US Patent and Trademark Office, has joined Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox in Washington, D.C., as counsel in its electronics practice group, the firm said Thursday. Chagnon will assist clients with Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges and...
