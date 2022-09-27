Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Crypto Advocates Cheer California Governor’s Veto of Regulatory Bill
Gavin Newsom says California isn't ready for statewide crypto regulation. California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a statewide bill that would have established a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency regulation—and crypto proponents are thrilled. In a Friday memo detailing the veto decision, Newsom called Assembly Bill 2269 “premature” and said...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers propose amending cybersecurity bill to include crypto firms reporting potential threats
United States Senators Marsha Blackburn and Cynthia Lummis have introduced proposed changes to a 2015 bill that would allow “voluntary information sharing of cyber threat indicators among cryptocurrency companies.”. According to a draft bill on amending the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, Blackburn and Lummis suggested U.S. lawmakers...
coingeek.com
China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring
Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Outrage as SEC Claims All Ethereum Transactions Happen in USA
As ETH dropped and the SEC loomed, the NFT community celebrated the first International NFT Day on Tuesday. The price of Ethereum was reeling this week after predictions that the merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario largely played out. Over on Crypto Twitter,...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
coinnewsspan.com
Digital Asset Research Provides Blockchains Institutional Level Price Data
Digital Asset Research (DAR), an entity engaged in the deliverance of advanced levels of price data, research-based data, and perceptions and educated opinions related to digital assets, is now going to be utilizing Chainlink, to and with the vision of being in a position to offer world standard and extremely high-level data, to the ultimate doorstep of relevant smart contract applications.
RELATED PEOPLE
biometricupdate.com
Texas university launches lab to investigate AI bias with support from Pangiam
A new lab has been established at SMU (Southern Methodist University), with Pangiam as its first industry partner, to investigate how facial recognition and other artificial intelligence systems perform on diverse user populations. The Intelligent Systems and Bias Examination Lab (ISaBEL) has been founded at SMU’s AT&T Center for Virtualization....
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in which patients with the debilitating disease appeared to progress more slowly and survive several months longer. Typically, the FDA requires two large studies or one study with “very persuasive” survival results for approval. “This approval provides another important treatment option for ALS, a life-threatening disease that currently has no cure,” FDA’s neurology drug director Dr. Billy Dunn said in a statement. The drug, which will be marketed as Relyvrio, is the third U.S.-approved medicine for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which destroys nerve cells needed for basic functions like walking, talking and swallowing.
Apple senior exec leaves iPhone maker after remark in viral video
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) Tony Blevins, a key player in the company's supply chain operations, is leaving the iPhone maker, the company confirmed on Thursday, without providing a reason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
bitcoinmagazine.com
U.S. Lawmakers Draft Bill To Allow Bitcoin, Crypto In 401(k) Plans
Republican lawmakers drafted a bill enabling investment managers to offer bitcoin in 401(k) plans. The bill seeks to remove liability for a breach of fiduciary duty for offering access to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The bill is likely to be presented following the midterm elections in November 2022. Three republican members...
CNBC
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
fintechfutures.com
Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration
UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
XRP Lawsuit ‘Gross Overreach’ of SEC Amid Failure To Provide Regulatory Clarity: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse says his company is “confident” moving toward the possible conclusion of its court battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Garlinghouse says in a new interview on CNBC that his team thinks the law is clear. “You have to remember that...
LAW・
financefeeds.com
Luxembourg’s regulator warns on false regulation of Crypto Capital Profits
The regulator of Luxembourg’s financial markets, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has warned that a firm claiming to be authorized under the name Crypto Capital Profits is in fact not licensed to carry out business from within its jurisdiction. According to a public advisory, the CSSF...
ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
dailycoin.com
Cryptex Finance to launch NFT Index Token, Powered by Chainlink Labs and Coinbase Cloud
Cryptex Finance, the DAO specializing in providing DeFi users exposure to the crypto market, announced today its new token JPEGz powered by Chainlink Labs and CoinBase Cloud, during a keynote at Smartcon 2022 in New York City. JPEGz will be an index token to give users exposure to the NFT market.
Comments / 0