New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two people who may know more about a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Upton. On September 5, 2022, a trooper responded to a report of a wallet that was stolen from a cart while a person was shopping at the Dollar General in Mount Upton on September 4. A woman is seen in surveillance video taking the wallet which contained cash, a male is with her while at the store. The empty wallet was later found at a gas pump at Speedway at State Routes 7 and 8 in the town of Unadilla and turned in to the store by a good Samaritan.

MOUNT UPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO