Read full article on original website
Related
nyspnews.com
Brewerton Man Arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
On September 29, 2022, State Police arrested Kevin J. Somers, age 32, from Brewerton, NY, for Burglary 3rd degree, a class “D” felony, and Arson 4th degree, a class “E” felony. Somers is charged with unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station located at 2949 State Route...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Aurora resident for DWI.
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn responded to a motor vehicle accident on Gully Road in the town of Ledyard. Bruce G. Lader, age 74, of Aurora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and traffic violations. All...
nyspnews.com
Law enforcement search for woman with dementia, located deceased
On September 29, 2022, at approximately 6:58 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville responded to a report that an 85-year-old woman with dementia left her residence on foot several hours prior and could not be located. On organized search was formed to search the area near Wolf Hollow Road...
nyspnews.com
Troopers look to ID suspect who took wallet from shopping cart
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two people who may know more about a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Upton. On September 5, 2022, a trooper responded to a report of a wallet that was stolen from a cart while a person was shopping at the Dollar General in Mount Upton on September 4. A woman is seen in surveillance video taking the wallet which contained cash, a male is with her while at the store. The empty wallet was later found at a gas pump at Speedway at State Routes 7 and 8 in the town of Unadilla and turned in to the store by a good Samaritan.
Comments / 0