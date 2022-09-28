Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/23 Friday morning forecast
Advisories: Frost advisory well N&W tonight (Sullivan and Ulster counties). High rip current risk and high surf advisory today into tomorrow due to Hurricane Fiona.Forecast: Today will be blustery and even cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s... normal for mid October. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the upper 40s in the city with perhaps some distant 30s N&W. As for tomorrow -- after a chilly start to the day -- temperatures will warm to about 70 by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.Looking Ahead: Some clouds make a comeback on Sunday with a chance of showers/t'storms, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs closer to normal in the mid 70s.
Nice weather is on the way
Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
Some rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian possible toward the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian are possible closer to the weekend.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issues warning for six counties ahead of strong winds and heavy rain
Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for six counties as wind and rain is set to batter parts of the country. The Status Yellow alert has been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. It is valid from 2am on Friday morning and will stay in place...
