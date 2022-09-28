Read full article on original website
technode.global
YAS MicroInsurance completes $4.5M Pre-Series A round led by Noria Capital, ZEMU VC & JKL Capital
YAS MicroInsurance (YAS), an insurance on-blockchain pioneer in Hong Kong, has announced the completion of their Pre-Series A funding round, raising $4.5 million. The round was led by Noria Capital, ZEMU VC and JKL Capital, with participation from 500 Global, YAS said in a statement on Friday. YAS plans to...
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
technode.global
Malaysia's Carsome announces 'group-wide accelerated profitability plan' including job cuts
Malaysia-headquartered used car platform Carsome has announced a group-wide accelerated profitability plan to achieve its target of positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) within the next few quarters. This plan includes accelerating its integration with the newly-acquired iCar and WapCar ecosystem of companies, as well as “employee...
World Screen News
Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for France, Benelux & Africa
Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place the leadership team for the France, Benelux and Africa region under Pierre Branco. Romain Carbonne will manage the insights and research teams across the region. Guillaume Coffin will lead affiliate sales, ad sales and content licensing for the region. Yves Elalouf will lead the retail business for the region across home entertainment (video, games and digital) and consumer products.
technode.global
Singapore's Una Brands raises $30M Series B funding for category and regional expansion
Singapore-based E-commerce aggregator startup Una Brands announced Thursday it has closed a capital raise of $30 million in the first close of a Series B funding round led by White Star Capital and Alpha JWC Ventures. Una Brands said in a statement the fresh funding proceeds will be used to...
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
technode.global
Indonesia's Traveloka gets $300M investment from BlackRock, Allianz, Orion Capital Asia and others
Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors, Orion Capital Asia, and other leading global financial institutions have signed an agreement to provide a financing facility of $300 million to Traveloka, an Indonesia-based travel and lifestyle platform. Traveloka said in a statement on Thursday the financing round attracted significant interest...
thecoinrise.com
Warner Music Group partners with OpenSea to bring exclusive Web3 opportunities for its artists
Renowned music and entertainment company Warner Group (WMG) has decided to make a solid entry into the NFT world for which it has partnered with the world’s leading peer-to-peer NFT marketplace OpenSea. As per the latest announcement by the entertainment giant, OpenSea will “provide a platform for select WMG...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
technode.global
How the right technology can sustain the B2B commerce momentum in Asia
Dubbed in some circles as the ‘great accelerator’, the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed a global technological shift across sectors – including within business-to-business (B2B) commerce, which saw many companies turning to e-commerce to survive. However, B2B is a different beast from business-to-consumer (B2C). Where many purely digital B2C companies are thriving, B2B companies and customers alike still want an omnichannel sales experience that balances the traditional and the digital.
Downgrade of Apple stock triggers sharp tech stock sell-off
The S&P 500 closed out a brutal third quarter on a low note this past week, hitting new 52-week lows. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index gained 6.2% year-over-year in the month of August, down from a 6.3% PCE inflation in July. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the preferred inflation measure for the Federal Reserve, was up 4.9% in August, exceeding economist...
technode.global
Softbank-backed Carro sees 'many' opportunities in Japan market; eyeing Australia, Philippines, Vietnam
Singapore-based used car marketplace Carro, which announced its expansion into Japan last week, sees many opportunities in the country as the Japan’s used car market size is double of the one in Southeast Asia, its top executive said. “Actually Japan’s used car market size is said to be double...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Hong Kong
Officially opened on March 11, 1912, the University of Hong Kong is the oldest university in the Chinese territory and is one of the top public research universities in Asia. In its 110-year history – with a pause for World War II – the university has seen its courses expand far beyond its original three of arts, engineering and medicine.
salestechstar.com
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
technode.global
India's Lissun raises $1M Pre-Seed round from IvyCap Ventures and others
Lissun, an India-based full-stack solution for mental and emotional healthcare, has announced close of its $1 million Pre-Seed fundraise round. The round led by IvyCap Ventures witnessed participation from syndicates like We Founder Circle and Supermorpheous, Lissun said in a statement on Friday. Angel investors like Unacdemy Co-Founder and Chief...
daystech.org
The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch
The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
technode.global
Ethereum security likely to remain under-challenged post-Merge?
Promises of a proof-of-stake regime that might invite more attacks. After years of development and delay, the Ethereum Merge has finally happened. The Merge upgrade is a move to a vastly more energy-efficient, scalable, and secure system with the major change being the validation mechanism for transactions from a proof-of-work method to proof-of-stake (PoS). Since December 2020, Ethereum developers have been running essentially two different versions of the blockchain, Mainnet & Beacon, simultaneously.
techunwrapped.com
Founder Institute, the pre-seed accelerator, reaffirms its presence in Madrid
Founder Institute reactivates its presence in Madrid in the Impact Hub spaces of the capital. to mark the occasion will celebrate the Kickstart Madrid event tomorrow: promoting the new generation of startups. Leaders from the Madrid ecosystem will share their views on opportunities and tools for early-stage startups. Is accelerator,...
bitcoinist.com
UAE Government Launches Virtual Headquarters In The Metaverse
The Metaverse, which means Beyond the Universe, is a term used in the blockchain industry to describe an imaginary world brought to reality with fiber-optics technology. The Metaverse is available to anyone anywhere in the world, so it is not limited to time or location. The idea of a metaverse...
