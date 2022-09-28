Read full article on original website
Related
technode.global
Singapore's Una Brands raises $30M Series B funding for category and regional expansion
Singapore-based E-commerce aggregator startup Una Brands announced Thursday it has closed a capital raise of $30 million in the first close of a Series B funding round led by White Star Capital and Alpha JWC Ventures. Una Brands said in a statement the fresh funding proceeds will be used to...
agritechtomorrow.com
Light Science Technologies secures trials for sensorGROW potentially worth £940k
Light Science Technologies (LST), has announced that it has signed trial contracts for its recently launched sensorGROW. If successful, these trials have the potential to roll into subscriptions and be worth up to £940,000 in recurring revenues over a three-year period. LST is also in talks regarding a series of other trials.
TechCrunch
HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup
Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
technode.global
Indonesia's Traveloka gets $300M investment from BlackRock, Allianz, Orion Capital Asia and others
Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors, Orion Capital Asia, and other leading global financial institutions have signed an agreement to provide a financing facility of $300 million to Traveloka, an Indonesia-based travel and lifestyle platform. Traveloka said in a statement on Thursday the financing round attracted significant interest...
RELATED PEOPLE
mmm-online.com
First Look: J&J names consumer health unit Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that its new consumer health unit will be called Kenvue. Kenvue is a combination of two concepts: “ken” meaning knowledge in Scotland and “vue” meaning sight in French. The consumer health unit pulled in $14.6 billion in revenue in 2021 — making up nearly 16% of the company’s overall revenue.
technode.global
How the right technology can sustain the B2B commerce momentum in Asia
Dubbed in some circles as the ‘great accelerator’, the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed a global technological shift across sectors – including within business-to-business (B2B) commerce, which saw many companies turning to e-commerce to survive. However, B2B is a different beast from business-to-consumer (B2C). Where many purely digital B2C companies are thriving, B2B companies and customers alike still want an omnichannel sales experience that balances the traditional and the digital.
technode.global
India's Lissun raises $1M Pre-Seed round from IvyCap Ventures and others
Lissun, an India-based full-stack solution for mental and emotional healthcare, has announced close of its $1 million Pre-Seed fundraise round. The round led by IvyCap Ventures witnessed participation from syndicates like We Founder Circle and Supermorpheous, Lissun said in a statement on Friday. Angel investors like Unacdemy Co-Founder and Chief...
Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used customer chat program -researchers
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
americanmilitarynews.com
US bans these tech firms from building in China for 10 years
United States tech companies that receive federal funding from the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act will be barred from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for 10 years, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke during a White House press conference on Tuesday. “Companies...
technode.global
YAS MicroInsurance completes $4.5M Pre-Series A round led by Noria Capital, ZEMU VC & JKL Capital
YAS MicroInsurance (YAS), an insurance on-blockchain pioneer in Hong Kong, has announced the completion of their Pre-Series A funding round, raising $4.5 million. The round was led by Noria Capital, ZEMU VC and JKL Capital, with participation from 500 Global, YAS said in a statement on Friday. YAS plans to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
Mundimoto invests €550,000 in two logistics centers, in Madrid and Barcelona
The online motorcycle buying and selling platform in Europe, Mundimoto, has invested €550,000 in incorporating two logistics centers, located in Madrid and Barcelona. With the investment made by the company, which includes the rental and adaptation of the spaces, the company will be able to manage the demand and stock of vehicles in a more comfortable, agile and effective way, which will allow it to continue with the continuous growth that the online platform has been experiencing since its inception.
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
ffnews.com
Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)
David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
technode.global
Singapore's HeadsUp secures $8.5M seed fund led by 645 Ventures
HeadsUp, the Singapore-based conversion engine for product led sales, announced Wednesday that it has closed $8.5 million in seed funding from top software as a service (SaaS) venture capitals, as well as operators at fast-growing SaaS companies. HeadsUp said in a statement that this round of funding was led by...
thefastmode.com
Sitetracker Secures $96M in Funding to to Scale its Global Capabilities for Renewable Energy
Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, completed a new round of equity and debt financing totaling $96M, which will enable the company to scale its global capabilities to support renewable energy, 5G, fiber, and telecom digital infrastructure worldwide. Energize Ventures led a new round of...
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs
Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
Comments / 0