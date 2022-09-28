ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
agritechtomorrow.com

Light Science Technologies secures trials for sensorGROW potentially worth £940k

Light Science Technologies (LST), has announced that it has signed trial contracts for its recently launched sensorGROW. If successful, these trials have the potential to roll into subscriptions and be worth up to £940,000 in recurring revenues over a three-year period. LST is also in talks regarding a series of other trials.
TechCrunch

HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup

Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
technode.global

Indonesia's Traveloka gets $300M investment from BlackRock, Allianz, Orion Capital Asia and others

Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors, Orion Capital Asia, and other leading global financial institutions have signed an agreement to provide a financing facility of $300 million to Traveloka, an Indonesia-based travel and lifestyle platform. Traveloka said in a statement on Thursday the financing round attracted significant interest...
Kevin Griffin
mmm-online.com

First Look: J&J names consumer health unit Kenvue

Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that its new consumer health unit will be called Kenvue. Kenvue is a combination of two concepts: “ken” meaning knowledge in Scotland and “vue” meaning sight in French. The consumer health unit pulled in $14.6 billion in revenue in 2021 — making up nearly 16% of the company’s overall revenue.
technode.global

How the right technology can sustain the B2B commerce momentum in Asia

Dubbed in some circles as the ‘great accelerator’, the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed a global technological shift across sectors – including within business-to-business (B2B) commerce, which saw many companies turning to e-commerce to survive. However, B2B is a different beast from business-to-consumer (B2C). Where many purely digital B2C companies are thriving, B2B companies and customers alike still want an omnichannel sales experience that balances the traditional and the digital.
technode.global

India's Lissun raises $1M Pre-Seed round from IvyCap Ventures and others

Lissun, an India-based full-stack solution for mental and emotional healthcare, has announced close of its $1 million Pre-Seed fundraise round. The round led by IvyCap Ventures witnessed participation from syndicates like We Founder Circle and Supermorpheous, Lissun said in a statement on Friday. Angel investors like Unacdemy Co-Founder and Chief...
The Associated Press

General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
americanmilitarynews.com

US bans these tech firms from building in China for 10 years

United States tech companies that receive federal funding from the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act will be barred from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for 10 years, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke during a White House press conference on Tuesday. “Companies...
techunwrapped.com

Mundimoto invests €550,000 in two logistics centers, in Madrid and Barcelona

The online motorcycle buying and selling platform in Europe, Mundimoto, has invested €550,000 in incorporating two logistics centers, located in Madrid and Barcelona. With the investment made by the company, which includes the rental and adaptation of the spaces, the company will be able to manage the demand and stock of vehicles in a more comfortable, agile and effective way, which will allow it to continue with the continuous growth that the online platform has been experiencing since its inception.
salestechstar.com

Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London

Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
ffnews.com

Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)

David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
technode.global

Singapore's HeadsUp secures $8.5M seed fund led by 645 Ventures

HeadsUp, the Singapore-based conversion engine for product led sales, announced Wednesday that it has closed $8.5 million in seed funding from top software as a service (SaaS) venture capitals, as well as operators at fast-growing SaaS companies. HeadsUp said in a statement that this round of funding was led by...
thefastmode.com

Sitetracker Secures $96M in Funding to to Scale its Global Capabilities for Renewable Energy

Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, completed a new round of equity and debt financing totaling $96M, which will enable the company to scale its global capabilities to support renewable energy, 5G, fiber, and telecom digital infrastructure worldwide. Energize Ventures led a new round of...
thefastmode.com

Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
pymnts

Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs

Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
TechRadar

T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry

US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
