Glenn County RCD seeking fire prevention input at stakeholder meeting

The Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD) will hold a meeting Thursday so stakeholders have the opportunity to provide input on existing and future fire prevention and hazardous fuels reduction projects.

“Since 1960, formerly known as the Elk Creek Soil Conservation District, the Glenn County RCD has engaged farmers, ranchers and the community in protecting our resources through a variety of educational, outreach and technical programs,” read a release issued by the RCD. “The RCD continues to address natural resource concerns and pursue opportunities that make a difference in Glenn County.”

According to the release, a new Fire Prevention and Fuels Reduction Ad Hoc Committee is being created for those interested in engaging with RCD projects in the future.

“The committee will be comprised of key RCD directors, ranchers, community members and will help advise the RCD Board and staff on the Glenn County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) priorities as well as pursue new projects,” read the release.

The meeting will take place Thursday at Elk Creek Elementary School, 3430 County Road 309, Elk Creek, starting at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Martin Spannaus, RCD Fuels Reduction and Fire Prevention program coordinator, at 530-934-4601 extension 5 or email martin@glenncountyrcd.org.