Willows, CA

Social media post poses threat to Willows High School

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 3 days ago

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible threat to Willows High School on Sept. 21.

According to a release issued by the sheriff’s office, a female juvenile – who is a student at the school – posted a picture on a social media platform of what appeared to be a handgun, a pack of chewing gum and a juvenile hand with the caption, “Come to school tmrw (tomorrow) I have gum.”

Sheriff’s officials said deputies immediately responded to the residence to contact the juvenile and her parents and the juvenile stated it was meant as a joke.

“She did not intend it to be a threat, and she did not mean to scare anyone,” said officials. “The juvenile stated that she had seen a similar meme on social media and thought it was funny, so she posted it on her private Snapchat story.”

While at the residence, deputies discovered that the item, which appeared to be a firearm, was a BB gun.

According to officials, the BB gun was confiscated and the juvenile counseled.

“Willows Unified School District and Glenn County Probation Department are working in partnership with Glenn County Sheriff’s Office on this incident,” said officials.

Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

Willows, CA
