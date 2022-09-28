Office of Emergency Services kicks off ‘Know your zones, Glenn County’

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services (OES) has developed 165 pre-established evacuation zones for Glenn County, including the incorporated cities of Orland and Willows, for a safety campaign entitled “Know your zones, Glenn County.”

“These pre-established zones reduce confusion and expedite decision making by emergency officials during a critical incident such as fire, flood, or chemical spill,” read a release issued by Glenn County OES officials.

According to officials, the 165 zones are organized into 20 community areas and each zone begins with a three-letter community designation followed by the zone number. Zone numbers per community start in the northwest corner of the community or fire district area and are in numerical order left to right (west to east), and from the top of the community down (north to south). An example of a zone name is “Orland community designation is ORL, followed by a zone number 1 = ORL-1.”

“This structure was used to make it easier for both residents and responders to understand and use. If, for example, you live in the Orland area and you hear an evacuation zone announced with the community designation of Orland, you know to pay attention to the announcement,” said Deputy Director Amy Travis.

Each zone includes a description of the borders which are roadways, waterways, or county lines.

Officials said this was a cooperative project led by OES with the assistance of Glenn County Planning and Community Development, the Orland Police Department, and the fire departments of Orland, Willows, Artois, Bayliss, Butte City, Capay, Elk Creek, Glenn-Codora, Hamilton City, Ord-Bend, and Kanawha.

“The zones were developed based on knowledge and experience of first responders with roadways, hazards, historical impacts, previous evacuation orders, fire district boundaries and other contributing factors,” said officials. “These zones have been uploaded into the Sheriff’s Office CodeRED emergency alert system for use in geo- targeted emergency notifications during emergency incidents.”

The zones are available in a spreadsheet format online that includes zone name and a description of the zone borders.

For more information or to view the interactive GIS map of the zones, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Evacuations.

Officials said this map includes an interactive address search for residents to easily identify their zone.

“When an individual zone is selected, a description of the zone with the zone’s name, borders, status, and some additional information will appear,” said officials. “If the zone is activated for evacuation order or warning, or for shelter in place, it will be announced and Evacuation Status will appear on the Zone Table. An active evacuations map is under development and

will be available on this webpage soon. Residents are encouraged to be prepared for any disaster and to know their community designation and zone number before a disaster occurs.”