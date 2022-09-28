SBDC to host financial management workshop series

The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a workshop series on “Financial Management for Existing Businesses” beginning next week.

“This four-weeks series is designed to teach you how to utilize your financial statements to better manage and understand your business operations, cash flow, and profitability,” read a release issued by SBDC.

According to the release, the workshop series will focus on several topics including interpreting and understanding your financial statements; hands-on exercise and case study; identifying cash flow cycle and how it impacts your business; learning how to calculate and use financial ratios to troubleshoot fiscal dangers and analyzing trends to improve business performance; using financial tools to make good business decisions for effective spending and break-even analysis; knowing how to think critically when looking at pricing and costs; and developing forecasts and budgetary tools and techniques to improve profit.

The workshop will be held at the Butte College-Glenn County Center,1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday in October.

The workshop is free to attend but pre-registration is required.

Class sizes are limited to allow for optimal hands-on learning, according to organizers.

For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.