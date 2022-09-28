Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Detective Comics #1064 - Gotham Nocturne Overture, Part 3; The Coda Part 3 of 3
It’s a tango to the death as Batman dances with an old flame while trying not to catch on fire. Using the new information about “black noise,” Batman investigates the music box in his possession some more, which leads him to question whether music is actually able to contain physics-altering properties. Later, this theory is tested with Two-Face.
Gamespot
WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS™ is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
Gamespot
DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. the Army of the Dead #1 - No Time Like the Present
Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are besieged on all fronts by the Allied forces. Defeat is inevitable. But Hitler and his team of evil scientists attempt a last-ditch effort that may turn the tide of the war and rewrite history itself: a serum that resurrects their dead soldiers, stronger than they were in life, and sends them back into the battlefield. Now Sgt. Frank Rock and Easy Company have been dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they’ve ever encountered: Nazi zombies! Horror icon Bruce Campbell and comics legend Eduardo Risso bring you a terror-soaked Sgt. Rock tale like no other!
Gamespot
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible
The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Briar #1 - Chapter One: Nothing Sharp In Sight
What if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after… and instead had to save herself? Set in a brutal fantasy world that time forgot, this isn’t the fairy tale you know!
epicstream.com
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Does Iruma Ever Get Powers?
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is an isekai and fantasy anime that follows Iruma Suzuki, a human boy sold to a demon. He was then enrolled in Babyls School for Demons wherein he became the headmaster, despite being a mortal. Will Iruma get powers in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun?
Gamespot
Thor #27 - Venom of Asgard Part One
Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth!
Gamespot
Eight Billion Genies #5
Witness...the FIRST EIGHT MONTHS! In the eight months after G-Day, when everyone on Earth acquired a genie and one wish, the world has become a very strange place, full of danger and whimsy and...more danger. We need a hero for these times. We need...THE IDEA MAN!
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum
Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
Gamespot
House of Slaughter #9 - Scarlet, Part Four
Edwin finally comes face-to-jaws with the legendary monster he’s been hunting – against all odds, will he be able to survive the encounter? Meanwhile, we return to the past, where a young child faces a very different kind of watery terror…
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 6
Things are heating up in Destiny 2, as recent revelations have revealed a darker side to one of the game's most enigmatic heroes, Mithrax. While that secret history unfolds further this week, you can also keep an eye on several seasonal goals that are now available after the weekly reset.
Gamespot
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
Gamespot
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
Gamespot
Broken (Andromede Studio)
Latest on Broken (Andromede Studio) We have no news or videos for Broken (Andromede Studio). Sorry!
Gamespot
A Streamer Is Playing Trombone Champ With An Actual Trombone
Indie rhythm game Trombone Champ has become something of a viral hit since it released earlier this month, plumbing the rich comedic potential of the iconic brass instrument. While the developers currently recommend playing with a mouse and keyboard while controller support is being ironed out, one resourceful streamer has already figured out how to play with the ideal controller--an actual trombone.
Comments / 0