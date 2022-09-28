ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain

A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible

The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
Deathstroke Inc. #13 - Year One - Part 4 -

Deathstroke Year One continues! Deathstroke’s mission went so wrong it landed him in…the morgue! In a race against time, Slade must get to his target before the entire mission is scrubbed!
House of Slaughter #9 - Scarlet, Part Four

Edwin finally comes face-to-jaws with the legendary monster he’s been hunting – against all odds, will he be able to survive the encounter? Meanwhile, we return to the past, where a young child faces a very different kind of watery terror…
DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. the Army of the Dead #1 - No Time Like the Present

Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are besieged on all fronts by the Allied forces. Defeat is inevitable. But Hitler and his team of evil scientists attempt a last-ditch effort that may turn the tide of the war and rewrite history itself: a serum that resurrects their dead soldiers, stronger than they were in life, and sends them back into the battlefield. Now Sgt. Frank Rock and Easy Company have been dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they’ve ever encountered: Nazi zombies! Horror icon Bruce Campbell and comics legend Eduardo Risso bring you a terror-soaked Sgt. Rock tale like no other!
Gotham Knights Release Date

After suffering a delay in the Gotham Knights release is slowly approaching next month. Although Batman is dead the game is still alive. Here’s everything gamers should know before the Gotham Knights release on October 21, 2022. The Details. Separate from the Arkham Batman games Gotham Knights takes place...
