Today's Wordle Answer (#465) - September 28, 2022
It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on September 28. And help is what many players will need if they want to get this Wordle correct. It's one of the tougher answers from this past week, and will require players to expand their vocabulary. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible
The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Story Trailer
In a far away land, Darkmess rises! A cosmic threat is growing… Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends are our last hope to save the galaxy! This unlikely team will need each other in order to triumph against Cursa, as together they are stronger. But there is a deeper secret... shrouded in darkness, that could consume even the brightest light!
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 6
Things are heating up in Destiny 2, as recent revelations have revealed a darker side to one of the game's most enigmatic heroes, Mithrax. While that secret history unfolds further this week, you can also keep an eye on several seasonal goals that are now available after the weekly reset.
Neverender #5 - She Done Him Wrong
At death's door, Neverender is betrayed by the woman he loves. As the Universal Duelist League is paused while Jihye acclimates to her new position as leader of the Colonial Republic, Neverender does the one thing a duelist must never do and falls in love with a fellow fighter.
Task Force Z #12 - Chapter 12
Jason Todd’s final second chance. Red Hood and what remains of Task Force Z have seen the true horrors that Power Industries has released upon Gotham City and the world. When he shares all of this with Batman it will lead them to their worst confrontation yet and lead Jason Todd to change his direction in the DCU. What’s the point of forgiveness when the world is so broken? Find out in this epic series conclusion!
House of Slaughter #9 - Scarlet, Part Four
Edwin finally comes face-to-jaws with the legendary monster he’s been hunting – against all odds, will he be able to survive the encounter? Meanwhile, we return to the past, where a young child faces a very different kind of watery terror…
TripleA_TheSole
Hi everyone. I am new to this site. TripleA_TheSole posted a message in the forum topic (MCU) Could Dormammu and Alioth defeat, then consume a Celestial ?. on the Gen. Discussion board Sep 27, 8:33am. Either of them can't solo. But together, I think they can win.
The Vampire Slayer #6
Can Giles and Willow set the spell right? And more importantly, can Xander stop Willow when she recognizes what Spike truly is? Between Buffy’s absent slayer-senses and Willow’s increasing temper, the stakes could not be higher as Xander brings omens of an even more ominous threat…
Memory Puzzle - Mile High Fun
We have no news or videos for Memory Puzzle - Mile High Fun. Sorry!
Paper Bride 3: Unresolved Love
We have no news or videos for Paper Bride 3: Unresolved Love. Sorry!
Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store
The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game. A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of...
The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer. The Truth of Black Iron - Discover what terrifying secrets lie beneath Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game coming to PC and Consoles on December 2, 2022.
Scorn - "You’ve Waited Long Enough" Trailer
Every end has a beginning. Prepare to explore a living bio-labyrinth, to learn its rules and uncover the secrets that lay within.
Wiglett Knows How to Make a Splash! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
It may look like Diglett, but it’s a completely different species of Pokémon. Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean.
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4
The tale of a new Valkyrie begins. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is now available on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 consoles.
WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS™ is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
